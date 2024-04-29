2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

Each week, we offer PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We continue our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks this week with the 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, concluding at the 2024 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which is in its fourth year at TPC Craig Ranch. I don't think particularly highly of this course, and the best pros eat it alive. That said, we've had great short games do well here the last few years, which is an interesting diversion from what I would expect.

2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson One and Done picks

KH Lee: Some encouraging signs in New Orleans for Lee, who has won here twice in the first two years at this venue.

Jordan Spieth: If you're thinking of using Spieth, now might be your time given a good track record here.

Stephan Jaeger: Jaeger plays very well on TPC courses, particularly the easy ones.

Thomas Detry: The Belgian is streaky, but he is playing pretty well at the moment.

My pick this week is KH Lee.

