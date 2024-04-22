2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.
Each week, we offer PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.
We continue our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks this week with the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, concluding at the 2024 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.
Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.
This week, we have the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, which is the only official PGA Tour event with a team component.
The key for this week is how your league handles this event. In the leagues I've ever played in, you still pick one player here, and then you get the partner with them. So, you would pick the weakest player you can that is teamed with a strong player and hope they gel.
There must be some leagues that count both players against you, and, in that case, my strategy would be substantially different.
2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans One and Done picks
- Rasmus Hojgaard: The brothers Hojgaard are playing together to get Rasmus better PGA Tour status, which could be a compelling motivator even for his top-50 brother, Nicolai.
- Kurt Kitayama: Kitayama has Collin Morikawa as his partner, and that should make for an excellent ballstriking duo.
- Patrick Cantlay (or Xander Schauffele): These guys are probably the best duo, but you're going to cost yourself a high-value player.
- Shane Lowry: Lowry gets you Rory McIlroy, which could turn out to be a huge asset.
My pick this week is Kurt Kitayama.
2024-2024 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks
|EVENT
|PICK
|RESULT
|The Sentry
|Collin Morikawa
|T-5
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|Eric Cole
|T-13
|The American Express
|Sungjae Im
|T-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|Sahith Theegala
|T-64
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Max Homa
|T-58
|Waste Management Phoenix Open
|Sam Burns
|T-3
|The Genesis Invitational
|Adam Scott
|T-19
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|T-52
|
|Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches
|J.T. Poston
|66th
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|Cameron Young
|T-36
|Puerto Rico Open
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|T-49
|The Players Championship
|Justin Thomas
|MC
|Valspar Championship
|Brian Harman
|MC
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|Jake Knapp
|MC
|Valero Texas Open
|Russell Henley
|4th
|Masters
|Scottie Scheffler
|WIN
|
|RBC Heritage
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|T-28
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|Mark Hubbard
|N/A
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|Kurt Kitayama
|T-36