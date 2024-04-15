2024 RBC Heritage, Corales Puntacana Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We continue our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2024 RBC Heritage and Corales Puntacana Championship, concluding at the 2024 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the RBC Heritage, with the PGA Tour heading to two stops: the RBC Heritage and the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Harbour Town is a tight, tough track that mitigates a player's length. Straight-ball hitters and iron stripers need apply only. Meanwhile, in the Dominican Republic, we get an oceanside course that's fairly wide open and favors itself to middling length players that can hang in the wind.

2024 RBC Heritage One and Done picks

Course history

Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay has been a top-15 denizen at this tournament with three top-three finishes.

Corey Conners: The Canadian has a good record here, and great iron players make the most sense here.

Matt Fitzpatrick: The defending champion has a thing for this event and loves playing it.

Shane Lowry: Lowry has loved playing here, and it's a nice slower week after the Masters.

Current form

Scottie Scheffler: The best player on the planet by far, Scheffler is also going to be dead tired.

Ludvig Aberg: Hits it long and straight? Sounds great to me.

Xander Schauffele: He's been so consistent all year that he feels like a threat, even though he doesn't win much.

Tommy Fleetwood: He has to eventually win in America, and his game is in good shape.

My pick this week is Matt Fitzpatrick.

2024 Corales Puntacana Championship One and Done picks

Nicolai Hojgaard: It's bizarre that he's not in the Heritage, and he can destroy this golf course.

Doug Ghim: He may have peaked too early for this event, but I do like his game here.

Mark Hubbard: Hubbard destroys in oppo events, and he's having a great, consistent season.

My pick this week is Mark Hubbard.

2024-2024 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks