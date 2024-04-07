2024 Masters Tournament PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We continue our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2024 Masters, concluding at the 2024 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Masters, with the PGA Tour remaining in Texas for the final pre-Masters tournament. It's been a lousy three weeks for me personally, but hopefully you looked at this column and took my Stephan Jaeger recommendation to heart -- 'cause I sure didn't. TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course is a venue that certain players absolutely love, but a lot of them just tolerate.

2024 Masters One and Done picks

Course history

Scottie Scheffler: The best player on the planet by far, Scheffler is the 2022 champion.

Hideki Matsuyama: After a nice finish at TPC San Antonio, it only affirms my feelings on Hideki.

Shane Lowry: One of three players with top-25 finishes in the last four Masters tournaments.

Brooks Koepka: It feels inevitable that Koepka will someday win the Masters.

Current form

Rory McIlroy: It's Rory, and he won the B flight at the Valero Texas Open last week.

Akshay Bhatia: The last man in the field is coming off a great two weeks, including a win in San Antonio

Ludvig Aberg: Augusta requires an experience that Ludvig doesn't have, but also, it might be time to break that skid.

Russell Henley: The missed cut at The Players was a stopper in a tremendous run for Henley.

My pick this week is Russell Henley.

