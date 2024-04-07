2024 Masters Tournament PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.
For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.
We continue our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2024 Masters, concluding at the 2024 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.
JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!
GNN Members-Only Tools
- PGA Tour results database
- Cheat Sheet
- PGA Tour top-15 trends
- Short-term model
- Quality Strokes Gained
- Strokes gained by round
- Course fit: Player vs. course
- Course fit: Course comparison
- SG:T2G trends
- SG:T2G variance
- Strokes gained by grass
- Strokes gained by course length
- Strokes gained by par
Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.
This week, we have the Masters, with the PGA Tour remaining in Texas for the final pre-Masters tournament. It's been a lousy three weeks for me personally, but hopefully you looked at this column and took my Stephan Jaeger recommendation to heart -- 'cause I sure didn't. TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course is a venue that certain players absolutely love, but a lot of them just tolerate.
2024 Masters One and Done picks
Course history
- Scottie Scheffler: The best player on the planet by far, Scheffler is the 2022 champion.
- Hideki Matsuyama: After a nice finish at TPC San Antonio, it only affirms my feelings on Hideki.
- Shane Lowry: One of three players with top-25 finishes in the last four Masters tournaments.
- Brooks Koepka: It feels inevitable that Koepka will someday win the Masters.
Current form
- Rory McIlroy: It's Rory, and he won the B flight at the Valero Texas Open last week.
- Akshay Bhatia: The last man in the field is coming off a great two weeks, including a win in San Antonio
- Ludvig Aberg: Augusta requires an experience that Ludvig doesn't have, but also, it might be time to break that skid.
- Russell Henley: The missed cut at The Players was a stopper in a tremendous run for Henley.
My pick this week is Russell Henley.
2024-2024 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks
|EVENT
|PICK
|RESULT
|The Sentry
|Collin Morikawa
|T-5
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|Eric Cole
|T-13
|The American Express
|Sungjae Im
|T-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|Sahith Theegala
|T-64
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Max Homa
|T-58
|Waste Management Phoenix Open
|Sam Burns
|T-3
|The Genesis Invitational
|Adam Scott
|T-19
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|T-52
|
|Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches
|J.T. Poston
|66th
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|Cameron Young
|T-36
|Puerto Rico Open
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|T-49
|The Players Championship
|Justin Thomas
|MC
|Valspar Championship
|Brian Harman
|MC
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|Jake Knapp
|MC
|Masters
|Russell Henley
|4th
|Masters
|Scottie Scheffler
|TBD
|