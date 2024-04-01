2024 Valero Texas Open PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We continue our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2024 Valero Texas Open, concluding at the 2024 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

GNN Members-Only Tools

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Valero Texas Open, with the PGA Tour remaining in Texas for the final pre-Masters tournament. It's been a lousy three weeks for me personally, but hopefully you looked at this column and took my Stephan Jaeger recommendation to heart -- 'cause I sure didn't. TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course is a venue that certain players absolutely love, but a lot of them just tolerate.

2024 Valero Texas Open One and Done picks

Course history

Corey Conners: A two-time winner here, including as a Monday qualifier, Conners loves the place like Charley Hoffman.

Matt Kuchar: Kuchar isn't the same player he was even three years ago, but he does have a great track record here.

Gary Woodland: Woodland has been in the top eight here twice in the last three years.

Lucas Glover: Glover has been playing OK recently, and he does have a good record here.

Current form

Rory McIlroy: It's Rory, and he'll do well practically anywhere. But his game isn't all there.

Brian Harman: Though he burnt me when I used him at Valspar, he's still playing great golf recently.

Ludvig Aberg: At some point this season, you have to decide to use Ludvig, but will you consider him for a major?

Russell Henley: The missed cut at The Players was a stopper in a tremendous run for Henley.

My pick this week is Russell Henley.

2024-2024 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks