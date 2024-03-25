2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We continue our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open, concluding at the 2024 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Texas Children's Houston Open, with the PGA Tour heading back to Texas. It's been a lousy two weeks for me personally, with JT and Brian Harman both stinking it up while in good form. This is a tough game to win for a reason. But we're back on the horse this week at Memorial Park, which should favor a longer hitter that typically struggles with putting.

2024 Texas Children's Houston Open One and Done picks

Course history

Scottie Scheffler: This guy has won two in a row and has a good track record on this golf course.

Alex Smalley: Smalley has been in the top 15 here in two years, and there aren't many players in the field who can say that.

Alex Noren: Reaching a little here on Noren, but he did play well here in Houston back in November 2022.

Stephan Jaeger: I won't play Jaeger because of his struggles to win, but he does seem to like the place.

Current form

Jake Knapp: It could be Knapp Time again this week, as the bomber should benefit from a longer, fairly generous course.

Wyndham Clark: Clark has finished runner-up the last two times to Scheffler, so he's in a good place.

Will Zalatoris: Zalatoris was not good at The Players, but a week off should help him out.

Jason Day: Day has been playing good golf this year by the numbers, even if that hasn't meant a win.

My pick this week is Jake Knapp.

