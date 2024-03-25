2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

GNN Members-Only Tools

2024 Texas Children's Houston Open preview

The Texas Children's Houston Open is this week, and the PGA Tour heads to Texas for a two-week run ahead of the Masters. The Houston Open is back before Augusta National, where it really belongs, and Memorial Park is a good municipal course for these players. It should favor a longer hitter, but ballstrikers thrive here the most -- regardless of length.

2024 Texas Children's Houston Open rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Scottie Scheffler: There is a yawning gap between Scheffler and everyone else at the moment, and he's done well at this venue.

2. Wyndham Clark: Clark is your next-best player on Tour at the moment by virtue of being runner-up to Scottie the last two times out.

3. Sahith Theegala: Theegala has been in the top 10 in his last two starts and has been enjoying a great year.

4. Will Zalatoris: Zalatoris was not good at The Players, but don't let that week distract you from his strong West Coast Swing and good run so far this year.

5. Jason Day: Day has been statistically very good this year, though that hasn't necessarily translated each week into a big check.

6. Tony Finau: Finau is defending champion from 2022, and he won here in a blowout. He missed his first cut of the year last week at Valspar.

7. Jake Knapp: Knapp already won this year at a longer venue that was wide open, and this one is a slightly tougher version of Vidanta Vallarta.

8. Si Woo Kim: SWK has been playing good golf the last month or so, but he's tough for people to pick because of his streaky nature.

9. Tom Hoge: Tommy Tables has been in the same boat, right on the fringes of the world top 50 and playing high-quality golf.

10. Keith Mitchell: Do you believe in the bounce back this week? Mitchell had a brutal Sunday at Innisbrook, but he's been playing well.