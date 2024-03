2024 Porsche Singapore Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 Porsche Singapore Classic betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Laguna National Golf Resort Club in Singapore, Singapore.

This week, we have the Porsche Singapore Classic, with the DP World Tour starting a new Asian Swing portion of the season in the city-state. The 144-player field takes on the tournament.

Shane Lowry is the star of the Porsche Singapore Classic field this week, while Matthieu Pavon and Paul Casey are among the headliners.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

GNN Members-Only Tools

Shane Lowry is betting favorite

The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Shane Lowry, who comes in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds, leading the field.

Matthieu Pavon, Rasmus Hojgaard and Paul Casey are next best on the list at 16-to-1.

Tom McKibbin sits on 18-to-1, coming off some great finishes to start the year.

2024 Porsche Singapore Classic betting picks and first looks

Alejandro del Rey hasn't played in about a month on the DP World Tour, but he's been off to a great start and had a good finish here last year.

Rasmus Hojgaard has been playing great on this tour this year and just came off a decent experience on the PGA Tour.

Matteo Manassero gets no respect for winning last time out in South Africa, so you almost have to bet him.

2024 Porsche Singapore Classic betting odds: Outright winner