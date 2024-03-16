2024 Porsche Singapore Classic field: Players, rankings
CMC European Tour

March 16, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Shane Lowry
The 2024 Porsche Singapore Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Laguna National Golf Resort Club in Singapore.

The Porsche Singapore Classic field is headlined by the likes of Shane Lowry, Alex Fitzpatrick, Bernd Wiesberger and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour in the first Asian Swing event.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Tom Lewis and Sam Jones are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $2,500,000 purse, with one of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Porsche Singapore Classic field

PLAYER
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Adri Arnaus
Sam Bairstow
Matthew Baldwin
Oliver Bekker
Joshua Berry
Matthis Besard
Jonas Blixt
Adam Blomme
Dan Bradbury
Daniel Brown
Julien Brun
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Ivn Cantero
Paul Casey
Filippo Celli
TK Chantananuwat
Guxin Chen
Nicklaus Chiam
Todd Clements
Aaron Cockerill
Nicolas Colsaerts
Ugo Coussaud
Sean Crocker
Jens Dantorp
Louis De Jager
Alejandro Del Rey
Manuel Elvira
Will Enefer
Rhys Enoch
Ewen Ferguson
Ross Fisher
Alex Fitzpatrick
Grant Forrest
Simon Forsström
Sebastian Friedrichsen
Stephen Gallacher
Joel Girrbach
Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen
Ricardo Gouveia
Gavin Green
Julien Guerrier
Jordan Gumberg
Jeong-Woo Ham
Chase Hanna
Justin Harding
Marcus Helligkilde
Michael Hendry
Angel Hidalgo
Calum Hill
Daniel Hillier
Rasmus Højgaard
Rikuya Hoshino
Daan Huizing
Scott Jamieson
Casey Jarvis
Matthew Jordan
Sung Kang
Masahiro Kawamura
Taichi Kho
Maximilian Kieffer
Marcus Kinhult
Jeong Weon Ko
Satoshi Kodaira
Espen Kofstad
Amarin Kraivixien
Frederic Lacroix
Romain Langasque
Frances Laporta
David Law
Thriston Lawrence
Deyen Lawson
Haotong Li
Zander Lombard
Hurly Long
Mike Lorenzo-Vera
Shane Lowry
Joost Luiten
John Lyras
Matteo Manassero
Stuart Manley
Richard Mansell
Andrew Martin
Max Mcgreevy
Tom Mckibbin
David Micheluzzi
Guido Migliozzi
Edoardo Molinari
Pieter Moolman
James Morrison
Keita Nakajima
Lukas Nemecz
Niklas Norgaard
Adrian Otaegui
Renato Paratore
Yannik Paul
Andrea Pavan
Matthieu Pavon
Marco Penge
Eddie Pepperell
Tom Power Horan
Jaco Prinsloo
Richie Ramsay
David Ravetto
Maximilian Rottluff
Lorenzo Scalise
Jayden Schaper
Marcel Schneider
Freddy Schott
Matthias Schwab
Jason Scrivener
Shubhankar Sharma
Callum Shinkwin
Jordan Smith
Sebastian Söderberg
Matthew Southgate
Brandon Stone
Ockie Strydom
Andy Sullivan
Jesper Svensson
Irvyn Tan
Tom Vaillant
Darius Van Driel
Johannes Veerman
Paul Waring
Dale Whitnell
Gunner Wiebe
Bernd Wiesberger
Jeff Winther
Ashun Wu
Joshua Yap
Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2024 Porsche Singapore Classic field

37. Shane Lowry

