2024 Porsche Singapore Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2024 Porsche Singapore Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Laguna National Golf Resort Club in Singapore.

The Porsche Singapore Classic field is headlined by the likes of Shane Lowry, Alex Fitzpatrick, Bernd Wiesberger and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour in the first Asian Swing event.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Tom Lewis and Sam Jones are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $2,500,000 purse, with one of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Porsche Singapore Classic field

PLAYER Kiradech Aphibarnrat Adri Arnaus Sam Bairstow Matthew Baldwin Oliver Bekker Joshua Berry Matthis Besard Jonas Blixt Adam Blomme Dan Bradbury Daniel Brown Julien Brun Rafa Cabrera Bello Ivn Cantero Paul Casey Filippo Celli TK Chantananuwat Guxin Chen Nicklaus Chiam Todd Clements Aaron Cockerill Nicolas Colsaerts Ugo Coussaud Sean Crocker Jens Dantorp Louis De Jager Alejandro Del Rey Manuel Elvira Will Enefer Rhys Enoch Ewen Ferguson Ross Fisher Alex Fitzpatrick Grant Forrest Simon Forsström Sebastian Friedrichsen Stephen Gallacher Joel Girrbach Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen Ricardo Gouveia Gavin Green Julien Guerrier Jordan Gumberg Jeong-Woo Ham Chase Hanna Justin Harding Marcus Helligkilde Michael Hendry Angel Hidalgo Calum Hill Daniel Hillier Rasmus Højgaard Rikuya Hoshino Daan Huizing Scott Jamieson Casey Jarvis Matthew Jordan Sung Kang Masahiro Kawamura Taichi Kho Maximilian Kieffer Marcus Kinhult Jeong Weon Ko Satoshi Kodaira Espen Kofstad Amarin Kraivixien Frederic Lacroix Romain Langasque Frances Laporta David Law Thriston Lawrence Deyen Lawson Haotong Li Zander Lombard Hurly Long Mike Lorenzo-Vera Shane Lowry Joost Luiten John Lyras Matteo Manassero Stuart Manley Richard Mansell Andrew Martin Max Mcgreevy Tom Mckibbin David Micheluzzi Guido Migliozzi Edoardo Molinari Pieter Moolman James Morrison Keita Nakajima Lukas Nemecz Niklas Norgaard Adrian Otaegui Renato Paratore Yannik Paul Andrea Pavan Matthieu Pavon Marco Penge Eddie Pepperell Tom Power Horan Jaco Prinsloo Richie Ramsay David Ravetto Maximilian Rottluff Lorenzo Scalise Jayden Schaper Marcel Schneider Freddy Schott Matthias Schwab Jason Scrivener Shubhankar Sharma Callum Shinkwin Jordan Smith Sebastian Söderberg Matthew Southgate Brandon Stone Ockie Strydom Andy Sullivan Jesper Svensson Irvyn Tan Tom Vaillant Darius Van Driel Johannes Veerman Paul Waring Dale Whitnell Gunner Wiebe Bernd Wiesberger Jeff Winther Ashun Wu Joshua Yap Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2024 Porsche Singapore Classic field

37. Shane Lowry