2023 3M Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

07/24/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Hideki Matsuyama
The 2023 3M Open will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The 3M Open is the start of the stretch run toward qualifying for the FedEx Cup playoffs, with the top 70 players qualifying for the opening leg -- and designated-event access on the line.

TPC Twin Cities gives up lots of birdies and seems to give way to longer hitters.

Tony Finau is betting favorite

The 2023 3M Open betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Tony Finau, who comes into the week at +1200 betting odds. Cameron Young is next best at 14-to-1.

Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im are at 18-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Justin Thomas, a surprising entry into the field, is on the board at 22-to-1.

2023 3M Open first looks

Emiliano Grillo has been on the medal stand here twice and is coming off a great week at the Open.

Sepp Straka has been tremendous in July, notching a win and posting a career-best major finish at the Open.

Ludvig Aberg has gotten off to a hot start in his young pro career, and his distance should be a huge asset.

2023 3M Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Tony Finau 1200
Cameron Young 1400
Hideki Matsuyama 1800
Sungjae Im 1800
Justin Thomas 2200
Emiliano Grillo 2500
Ludvig Aberg 2500
Sepp Straka 2500
Cameron Davis 3300
Sahith Theegala 3300
Gary Woodland 3500
Stephan Jaeger 3500
Adam Hadwin 4000
Eric Cole 4000
J.J. Spaun 4000
Keith Mitchell 4000
Lucas Glover 4000
Mark Hubbard 4000
Patrick Rodgers 4000
Aaron Rai 4500
Beau Hossler 4500
Nicolai Hojgaard 4500
Vincent Norrman 4500
Akshay Bhatia 5000
J.T. Poston 5500
Matt Kuchar 5500
Cameron Champ 6000
Ryan Fox 6000
Taylor Pendrith 6000
Austin Eckroat 6500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 6500
Tom Hoge 6500
Adam Svensson 7000
Alex Noren 7000
Justin Suh 7000
Ryan Palmer 7000
Taylor Montgomery 7000
Brandon Wu 7500
Doug Ghim 8000
Garrick Higgo 8000
K.H. Lee 8000
Kevin Yu 8000
Lee Hodges 8000
Nate Lashley 8000
Nick Hardy 8000
Ben Griffin 9000
Billy Horschel 9000
Chez Reavie 9000
Sam Bennett 9000
Sam Stevens 9000
Davis Thompson 10000
Joel Dahmen 10000
Kevin Streelman 10000
Luke List 10000
Mackenzie Hughes 10000
Matt Wallace 10000
Matthew Nesmith 10000
Michael Kim 10000
MJ Daffue 10000
Peter Kuest 10000
S.H. Kim 10000
Will Gordon 10000
Callum Tarren 11000
Patton Kizzire 11000
Adam Long 12500
Andrew Novak 12500
Ben Martin 12500
C.T. Pan 12500
Chesson Hadley 12500
Dylan Wu 12500
Greyson Sigg 12500
Harry Hall 12500
Chad Ramey 15000
David Lipsky 15000
James Hahn 15000
Ryan Gerard 15000
Sam Ryder 15000
Carson Young 17500
Scott Piercy 17500
Stewart Cink 17500

