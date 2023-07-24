2023 3M Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 3M Open will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The 3M Open is the start of the stretch run toward qualifying for the FedEx Cup playoffs, with the top 70 players qualifying for the opening leg -- and designated-event access on the line.

TPC Twin Cities gives up lots of birdies and seems to give way to longer hitters.

Tony Finau is betting favorite

The 2023 3M Open betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Tony Finau, who comes into the week at +1200 betting odds. Cameron Young is next best at 14-to-1.

Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im are at 18-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Justin Thomas, a surprising entry into the field, is on the board at 22-to-1.

2023 3M Open first looks

Emiliano Grillo has been on the medal stand here twice and is coming off a great week at the Open.

Sepp Straka has been tremendous in July, notching a win and posting a career-best major finish at the Open.

Ludvig Aberg has gotten off to a hot start in his young pro career, and his distance should be a huge asset.

2023 3M Open betting odds: Outright winner