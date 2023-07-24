2023 3M Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 3M Open will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.
The 3M Open is the start of the stretch run toward qualifying for the FedEx Cup playoffs, with the top 70 players qualifying for the opening leg -- and designated-event access on the line.
TPC Twin Cities gives up lots of birdies and seems to give way to longer hitters.
Tony Finau is betting favorite
The 2023 3M Open betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Tony Finau, who comes into the week at +1200 betting odds. Cameron Young is next best at 14-to-1.
Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im are at 18-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.
Justin Thomas, a surprising entry into the field, is on the board at 22-to-1.
2023 3M Open first looks
Emiliano Grillo has been on the medal stand here twice and is coming off a great week at the Open.
Sepp Straka has been tremendous in July, notching a win and posting a career-best major finish at the Open.
Ludvig Aberg has gotten off to a hot start in his young pro career, and his distance should be a huge asset.
2023 3M Open betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Tony Finau
|1200
|Cameron Young
|1400
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1800
|Sungjae Im
|1800
|Justin Thomas
|2200
|Emiliano Grillo
|2500
|Ludvig Aberg
|2500
|Sepp Straka
|2500
|Cameron Davis
|3300
|Sahith Theegala
|3300
|Gary Woodland
|3500
|Stephan Jaeger
|3500
|Adam Hadwin
|4000
|Eric Cole
|4000
|J.J. Spaun
|4000
|Keith Mitchell
|4000
|Lucas Glover
|4000
|Mark Hubbard
|4000
|Patrick Rodgers
|4000
|Aaron Rai
|4500
|Beau Hossler
|4500
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|4500
|Vincent Norrman
|4500
|Akshay Bhatia
|5000
|J.T. Poston
|5500
|Matt Kuchar
|5500
|Cameron Champ
|6000
|Ryan Fox
|6000
|Taylor Pendrith
|6000
|Austin Eckroat
|6500
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|6500
|Tom Hoge
|6500
|Adam Svensson
|7000
|Alex Noren
|7000
|Justin Suh
|7000
|Ryan Palmer
|7000
|Taylor Montgomery
|7000
|Brandon Wu
|7500
|Doug Ghim
|8000
|Garrick Higgo
|8000
|K.H. Lee
|8000
|Kevin Yu
|8000
|Lee Hodges
|8000
|Nate Lashley
|8000
|Nick Hardy
|8000
|Ben Griffin
|9000
|Billy Horschel
|9000
|Chez Reavie
|9000
|Sam Bennett
|9000
|Sam Stevens
|9000
|Davis Thompson
|10000
|Joel Dahmen
|10000
|Kevin Streelman
|10000
|Luke List
|10000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|10000
|Matt Wallace
|10000
|Matthew Nesmith
|10000
|Michael Kim
|10000
|MJ Daffue
|10000
|Peter Kuest
|10000
|S.H. Kim
|10000
|Will Gordon
|10000
|Callum Tarren
|11000
|Patton Kizzire
|11000
|Adam Long
|12500
|Andrew Novak
|12500
|Ben Martin
|12500
|C.T. Pan
|12500
|Chesson Hadley
|12500
|Dylan Wu
|12500
|Greyson Sigg
|12500
|Harry Hall
|12500
|Chad Ramey
|15000
|David Lipsky
|15000
|James Hahn
|15000
|Ryan Gerard
|15000
|Sam Ryder
|15000
|Carson Young
|17500
|Scott Piercy
|17500
|Stewart Cink
|17500