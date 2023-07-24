2023 3M Open PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2022 Fortinet Championship, continuing this week at the 2023 3M Open and will conclude with the 2023 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we start the two-event sprint to the FedEx Cup playoffs with the 3M Open. This course historically rewards bombers and those shorter players who are brilliant from 175-200 yards.

Last week we took a flier on DJ, who has been playing well of late, and he clearly mailed it in. That's unfortunate, but I did hit a 110-1 ticket on Brian Harman, so it all kinda comes out in the wash.

2023 3M Open One and Done picks

Emiliano Grillo: A T-6 at the Open and two medal-stand finishes in this event is reason enough to pick Grillo.

Tony Finau: Finau missed the cut at the Open but has taken quite a liking to this course.

Ludvig Aberg: Aberg hits the crap out of the ball, and he seems to thrive right now at driver-friendly venues.

Sepp Straka: Big Sepp has enjoyed a great July, and we may as well ride that streak.

My pick this week in a full-slate contest that started in the fall, Sepp Straka, will be different than my Jan.-Aug. contest pick, which is Emiliano Grillo.

