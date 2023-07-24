2023 3M Open expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 3M Open is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour tournament at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.

Here are our 2023 3M Open rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 3M Open preview

We're getting into the back stretch of the PGA Tour regular season, and a lot of big-name players aren't securely in the top 50 for designated status for next season. Hence a better 3M Open field than we have seen.

TPC Twin Cities rewards length for sure, but the better players from 175-200 yards in approach play also have an excellent chance this week.

2023 3M Open rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Cameron Young: Cam Young gave himself a great chance at the Open, and he's been playing better of late. But the putting has to improve to close.

2. Tony Finau: Finau is the true, lone horse-for-course play this week. He's defending again after a bit of a rough summer.

3. Hideki Matsuyama: Matsuyama had a nice, if unspectacular, week at The Open. He needs a couple of good weeks to find the top 50.

4. Ludvig Aberg: Aberg has found success early, and he seems to thrive in places where he can just bang driver. This is that place.

5. Emiliano Grillo: Grillo was fantastic at the Open, finishing T-6, and he was T-15 at the Travelers. It's been an erratic but successful year, and he comes to a place where he has two medal-stand finishes.

6. Sepp Straka: Straka has enjoyed a great July with a win at the Deere and a career-best major finish at The Open.

7. Sungjae Im: Im has not been really good this year. Lots of top-30 finishes. But he can do better this week at a venue he clearly likes.

8. Akshay Bhatia: Bhatia just broke through on the PGA Tour at the Barracuda, and that confidence boost may mean a ton from here.

9. Stephan Jaeger: Jaeger hasn't missed a cut since the Heritage, and he's been in great shape in three of his last-four non-Stableford events.

10. Gary Woodland: In a field of not-great players, Woodland's consistency and relative length has to be considered a plus.