2023 3M Open field: Players, rankings

The 2023 3M Open field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this major championship event, played at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., from July 27-30, 2023.

The 3M Open field is headlined by the likes of Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama and more. Finau is the defending champion.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 42nd event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The 3M Open is the event played after the Open Championship, with this event marking the start of the closing stretch to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 156 players who got in the field. Sean O'Hair and Grayson Murray are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for a $7.8 million purse, with 11 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 3M Open field

Top 50 players in 2023 3M Open field