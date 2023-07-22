2023 3M Open field: Players, rankings

The 2023 3M Open field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this major championship event, played at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., from July 27-30, 2023.
The 3M Open field is headlined by the likes of Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama and more. Finau is the defending champion.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 42nd event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.
The 3M Open is the event played after the Open Championship, with this event marking the start of the closing stretch to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 156 players who got in the field. Sean O'Hair and Grayson Murray are the first two alternates.
The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.
The field will be playing for a $7.8 million purse, with 11 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 3M Open field
|PLAYER
|Ludvig Aberg
|Tyson Alexander
|Ryan Armour
|Aaron Baddeley
|Sam Bennett
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Akshay Bhatia
|Zac Blair
|Ryan Brehm
|Jonathan Byrd
|Frankie Capan III
|Cameron Champ
|Stewart Cink
|Eric Cole
|Chad Collins
|Trevor Cone
|Austin Cook
|MJ Daffue
|Joel Dahmen
|Cam Davis
|Zecheng Dou
|Jason Dufner
|Tyler Duncan
|Nico Echavarria
|Austin Eckroat
|Harrison Endycott
|Tony Finau
|Ryan Fox
|Dylan Frittelli
|Brice Garnett
|Brian Gay
|Ryan Gerard
|Doug Ghim
|Michael Gligic
|Lucas Glover
|Will Gordon
|Tano Goya
|Brent Grant
|Cody Gribble
|Ben Griffin
|Lanto Griffin
|Emiliano Grillo
|Chesson Hadley
|Adam Hadwin
|James Hahn
|Paul Haley II
|Harry Hall
|Nick Hardy
|Scott Harrington
|Jim Herman
|Kramer Hickok
|Garrick Higgo
|Harry Higgs
|Derek Hitchner
|Lee Hodges
|Charley Hoffman
|Tom Hoge
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Billy Horschel
|Beau Hossler
|Mark Hubbard
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Sungjae Im
|Stephan Jaeger
|Michael Kim
|S.H. Kim
|Patton Kizzire
|Russell Knox
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Kelly Kraft
|Matt Kuchar
|Peter Kuest
|Martin Laird
|Andrew Landry
|Nate Lashley
|Hank Lebioda
|K.H. Lee
|Thomas Lehman
|David Lingmerth
|David Lipsky
|Luke List
|Adam Long
|Justin Lower
|Peter Malnati
|Ben Martin
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Brandon Matthews
|Max McGreevy
|Troy Merritt
|Keith Mitchell
|Taylor Montgomery
|Ryan Moore
|Trey Mullinax
|Matt NeSmith
|Alex Noren
|Henrik Norlander
|Vincent Norrman
|Andrew Novak
|Augusto Núñez
|Ryan Palmer
|C.T. Pan
|Taylor Pendrith
|Cameron Percy
|Scott Piercy
|J.T. Poston
|Aaron Rai
|Chad Ramey
|Chez Reavie
|Doc Redman
|Patrick Rodgers
|Eric Rolland
|Kevin Roy
|Sam Ryder
|Matti Schmid
|Matthias Schwab
|Robby Shelton
|Greyson Sigg
|Austin Smotherman
|Brandt Snedeker
|J.J. Spaun
|Sam Stevens
|Sepp Straka
|Robert Streb
|Kevin Streelman
|Brian Stuard
|Justin Suh
|Preston Summerhays
|Adam Svensson
|Callum Tarren
|Ben Taylor
|Sahith Theegala
|Justin Thomas
|Davis Thompson
|Martin Trainer
|Kevin Tway
|Erik van Rooyen
|Jimmy Walker
|Matt Wallace
|Nick Watney
|Trevor Werbylo
|Richy Werenski
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Gary Woodland
|Brandon Wu
|Dylan Wu
|Cameron Young
|Carson Young
|Kevin Yu
|Carl Yuan
Top 50 players in 2023 3M Open field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|16
|Tony Finau
|18
|Cameron Young
|20
|Justin Thomas
|23
|Sungjae Im
|28
|Sepp Straka
|34
|Hideki Matsuyama
|35
|Sahith Theegala
|38
|Tom Hoge
|41
|Emiliano Grillo
|42
|Ryan Fox
|45
|Billy Horschel