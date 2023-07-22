2023 3M Open field: Players, rankings
2023 3M Open field: Players, rankings

07/22/2023
Golf News Net
The 2023 3M Open field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this major championship event, played at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., from July 27-30, 2023.

The 3M Open field is headlined by the likes of Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama and more. Finau is the defending champion.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 42nd event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The 3M Open is the event played after the Open Championship, with this event marking the start of the closing stretch to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 156 players who got in the field. Sean O'Hair and Grayson Murray are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for a $7.8 million purse, with 11 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 3M Open field

PLAYER
Ludvig Aberg
Tyson Alexander
Ryan Armour
Aaron Baddeley
Sam Bennett
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Zac Blair
Ryan Brehm
Jonathan Byrd
Frankie Capan III
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Eric Cole
Chad Collins
Trevor Cone
Austin Cook
MJ Daffue
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Zecheng Dou
Jason Dufner
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harrison Endycott
Tony Finau
Ryan Fox
Dylan Frittelli
Brice Garnett
Brian Gay
Ryan Gerard
Doug Ghim
Michael Gligic
Lucas Glover
Will Gordon
Tano Goya
Brent Grant
Cody Gribble
Ben Griffin
Lanto Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Chesson Hadley
Adam Hadwin
James Hahn
Paul Haley II
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Scott Harrington
Jim Herman
Kramer Hickok
Garrick Higgo
Harry Higgs
Derek Hitchner
Lee Hodges
Charley Hoffman
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Hojgaard
Billy Horschel
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Patton Kizzire
Russell Knox
Satoshi Kodaira
Kelly Kraft
Matt Kuchar
Peter Kuest
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
Nate Lashley
Hank Lebioda
K.H. Lee
Thomas Lehman
David Lingmerth
David Lipsky
Luke List
Adam Long
Justin Lower
Peter Malnati
Ben Martin
Hideki Matsuyama
Brandon Matthews
Max McGreevy
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Taylor Montgomery
Ryan Moore
Trey Mullinax
Matt NeSmith
Alex Noren
Henrik Norlander
Vincent Norrman
Andrew Novak
Augusto Núñez
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
Taylor Pendrith
Cameron Percy
Scott Piercy
J.T. Poston
Aaron Rai
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Doc Redman
Patrick Rodgers
Eric Rolland
Kevin Roy
Sam Ryder
Matti Schmid
Matthias Schwab
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
Austin Smotherman
Brandt Snedeker
J.J. Spaun
Sam Stevens
Sepp Straka
Robert Streb
Kevin Streelman
Brian Stuard
Justin Suh
Preston Summerhays
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Davis Thompson
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Erik van Rooyen
Jimmy Walker
Matt Wallace
Nick Watney
Trevor Werbylo
Richy Werenski
Kyle Westmoreland
Gary Woodland
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Cameron Young
Carson Young
Kevin Yu
Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2023 3M Open field

RANK PLAYER
16 Tony Finau
18 Cameron Young
20 Justin Thomas
23 Sungjae Im
28 Sepp Straka
34 Hideki Matsuyama
35 Sahith Theegala
38 Tom Hoge
41 Emiliano Grillo
42 Ryan Fox
45 Billy Horschel

