2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play round robin results: Who won each group and moved on?
PGA Tour

2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play round robin results: Who won each group and moved on?

03/25/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Max Homa


The 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play group stage completed on Friday, with three days of round-robin, group-based match play wrapping up at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas.

The 64-player field was divided into 16 four-player groups ahead of the tournament, with the four players in each group playing each other once each to determine a group champion and who would move on to the knockout stage of the tournament over the weekend.

Of the 16 groups, 14 were decided by the round-robin matches themselves. However, in two of the groups, a tie for the most points in the group necessitated a sudden-death playoff to determine a group winner. In Group 10, Kurt Kitayama won a three-way playoff with Tony Finau and Adrian Meronk. In Group 12, Mackenize Hughes outlasted Taylor Montgomery to move on.

In 12 groups, the group winner went a perfect 3-0-0 in round robin play -- an unprecedented figure for this event.

Now, as the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play format dictates, the group winners enter into a single-elimination tournament, with the group winners playing against each other as though their group number was a seeding in a tournament.

2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play group results

  • Group 1  Scottie Scheffler (1) - 3 points, Davis Riley (64) - 1.5 points, Tom Kim (32) - 1 points, Alex Noren (33) - 0.5 points
  • Group 2  Billy Horschel (31) - 2.5 points, Rickie Fowler (63) - 2 points, Jon Rahm (2) - 1 points, Keith Mitchell (34) - 0.5 points
  • Group 3  Rory McIlroy (3) - 3 points, Keegan Bradley (30) - 1.5 points, Scott Stallings (62) - 1 points, Denny McCarthy (35) - 0.5 points
  • Group 4  Patrick Cantlay (4) - 3 points, Brian Harman (29) - 2 points, Nick Taylor (61) - 1 points, K.H. Lee (36) - 0 points
  • Group 5  Max Homa (5) - 3 points, Hideki Matsuyama (28) - 1 points, Kevin Kisner (37) - 1 points, Justin Suh (60) - 1 points
  • Group 6  Xander Schauffele (6) - 3 points, Cam Davis (59) - 2 points, Aaron Wise (38) - 1 points, Tom Hoge (27) - 0 points
  • Group 7 Andrew Putnam (58) - 3 points, Ryan Fox (26) - 2 points, Harris English (39) - 1 points, Will Zalatoris (7) - 0 points
  • Group 8 Matt Kuchar (57) - 2.5 points, Si Woo Kim (40) - 2 points, Viktor Hovland (8) - 1 points, Chris Kirk (25) - 0.5 points
  • Group 9 Jason Day (24) - 3 points, Collin Morikawa (9) - 1.5 points, Victor Perez (56) - 1 points, Adam Svensson (41) - 0.5 points
  • Group 10 Kurt Kitayama (23) - 2 points, Tony Finau (10) - 2 points, Adrian Meronk (42) - 2 points, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (55) - 0 points
  • Group 11 J.J. Spaun (54) - 3 points, Sahith Theegala (22) - 1 points, Min Woo Lee (43) - 1 points, Matt Fitzpatrick (11) - 1 points
  • Group 12 Mackenzie Hughes (53) - 2 points, Taylor Montgomery (44) - 2 points, Jordan Spieth (12) - 1 points, Shane Lowry (21) - 1 points
  • Group 13  Sam Burns (13) - 3 points, Seamus Power (20) - 1 points, Adam Scott (45) - 1 points, Adam Hadwin (52) - 1 points
  • Group 14 Lucas Herbert (46) - 3 points, Russell Henley (19) - 2 points, Ben Griffin (51) - 1 points, Tyrrell Hatton (14) - 0 points
  • Group 15  Cameron Young (15) - 3 points, Corey Conners (47) - 2 points, Davis Thompson (50) - 1 points, Sepp Straka (18) - 0 points
  • Group 16 J.T. Poston (48) - 3 points, Sungjae Im (16) - 2 points, Tommy Fleetwood (17) - 0.5 points, Maverick McNealy (49) - 0.5 points

2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Round of 16 matches

  • 7:35 a.m. -- Group 5: Max Homa vs. Group 12: Mackenzie Hughes
  • 7:46 a.m. -- Group 4: Patrick Cantlay vs. Group 13: Sam Burns
  • 7:57 a.m. -- Group 8: Matt Kuchar vs. Group 9: Jason Day
  • 8:08 a.m. -- Group 1: Scottie Scheffler vs. Group 16: JT Poston
  • 8:19 a.m. -- Group 6: Xander Schauffele vs. Group 11: JJ Spaun
  • 8:30 a.m. -- Group 3: Rory McIlroy vs. Group 14: Lucas Herbert
  • 8:41 a.m. -- Group 7: Andrew Putnam vs. Group 10: Kurt Kitayama
  • 8:52 a.m. -- Group 2: Billy Horschel vs. Group 15: Cameron Young

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.