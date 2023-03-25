2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play round robin results: Who won each group and moved on?

The 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play group stage completed on Friday, with three days of round-robin, group-based match play wrapping up at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas.
The 64-player field was divided into 16 four-player groups ahead of the tournament, with the four players in each group playing each other once each to determine a group champion and who would move on to the knockout stage of the tournament over the weekend.
Of the 16 groups, 14 were decided by the round-robin matches themselves. However, in two of the groups, a tie for the most points in the group necessitated a sudden-death playoff to determine a group winner. In Group 10, Kurt Kitayama won a three-way playoff with Tony Finau and Adrian Meronk. In Group 12, Mackenize Hughes outlasted Taylor Montgomery to move on.
In 12 groups, the group winner went a perfect 3-0-0 in round robin play -- an unprecedented figure for this event.
Now, as the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play format dictates, the group winners enter into a single-elimination tournament, with the group winners playing against each other as though their group number was a seeding in a tournament.
2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play group results
- Group 1 Scottie Scheffler (1) - 3 points, Davis Riley (64) - 1.5 points, Tom Kim (32) - 1 points, Alex Noren (33) - 0.5 points
- Group 2 Billy Horschel (31) - 2.5 points, Rickie Fowler (63) - 2 points, Jon Rahm (2) - 1 points, Keith Mitchell (34) - 0.5 points
- Group 3 Rory McIlroy (3) - 3 points, Keegan Bradley (30) - 1.5 points, Scott Stallings (62) - 1 points, Denny McCarthy (35) - 0.5 points
- Group 4 Patrick Cantlay (4) - 3 points, Brian Harman (29) - 2 points, Nick Taylor (61) - 1 points, K.H. Lee (36) - 0 points
- Group 5 Max Homa (5) - 3 points, Hideki Matsuyama (28) - 1 points, Kevin Kisner (37) - 1 points, Justin Suh (60) - 1 points
- Group 6 Xander Schauffele (6) - 3 points, Cam Davis (59) - 2 points, Aaron Wise (38) - 1 points, Tom Hoge (27) - 0 points
- Group 7 Andrew Putnam (58) - 3 points, Ryan Fox (26) - 2 points, Harris English (39) - 1 points, Will Zalatoris (7) - 0 points
- Group 8 Matt Kuchar (57) - 2.5 points, Si Woo Kim (40) - 2 points, Viktor Hovland (8) - 1 points, Chris Kirk (25) - 0.5 points
- Group 9 Jason Day (24) - 3 points, Collin Morikawa (9) - 1.5 points, Victor Perez (56) - 1 points, Adam Svensson (41) - 0.5 points
- Group 10 Kurt Kitayama (23) - 2 points, Tony Finau (10) - 2 points, Adrian Meronk (42) - 2 points, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (55) - 0 points
- Group 11 J.J. Spaun (54) - 3 points, Sahith Theegala (22) - 1 points, Min Woo Lee (43) - 1 points, Matt Fitzpatrick (11) - 1 points
- Group 12 Mackenzie Hughes (53) - 2 points, Taylor Montgomery (44) - 2 points, Jordan Spieth (12) - 1 points, Shane Lowry (21) - 1 points
- Group 13 Sam Burns (13) - 3 points, Seamus Power (20) - 1 points, Adam Scott (45) - 1 points, Adam Hadwin (52) - 1 points
- Group 14 Lucas Herbert (46) - 3 points, Russell Henley (19) - 2 points, Ben Griffin (51) - 1 points, Tyrrell Hatton (14) - 0 points
- Group 15 Cameron Young (15) - 3 points, Corey Conners (47) - 2 points, Davis Thompson (50) - 1 points, Sepp Straka (18) - 0 points
- Group 16 J.T. Poston (48) - 3 points, Sungjae Im (16) - 2 points, Tommy Fleetwood (17) - 0.5 points, Maverick McNealy (49) - 0.5 points
2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Round of 16 matches
- 7:35 a.m. -- Group 5: Max Homa vs. Group 12: Mackenzie Hughes
- 7:46 a.m. -- Group 4: Patrick Cantlay vs. Group 13: Sam Burns
- 7:57 a.m. -- Group 8: Matt Kuchar vs. Group 9: Jason Day
- 8:08 a.m. -- Group 1: Scottie Scheffler vs. Group 16: JT Poston
- 8:19 a.m. -- Group 6: Xander Schauffele vs. Group 11: JJ Spaun
- 8:30 a.m. -- Group 3: Rory McIlroy vs. Group 14: Lucas Herbert
- 8:41 a.m. -- Group 7: Andrew Putnam vs. Group 10: Kurt Kitayama
- 8:52 a.m. -- Group 2: Billy Horschel vs. Group 15: Cameron Young