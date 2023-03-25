2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play round robin results: Who won each group and moved on?

The 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play group stage completed on Friday, with three days of round-robin, group-based match play wrapping up at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas.

The 64-player field was divided into 16 four-player groups ahead of the tournament, with the four players in each group playing each other once each to determine a group champion and who would move on to the knockout stage of the tournament over the weekend.

Of the 16 groups, 14 were decided by the round-robin matches themselves. However, in two of the groups, a tie for the most points in the group necessitated a sudden-death playoff to determine a group winner. In Group 10, Kurt Kitayama won a three-way playoff with Tony Finau and Adrian Meronk. In Group 12, Mackenize Hughes outlasted Taylor Montgomery to move on.

In 12 groups, the group winner went a perfect 3-0-0 in round robin play -- an unprecedented figure for this event.

Now, as the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play format dictates, the group winners enter into a single-elimination tournament, with the group winners playing against each other as though their group number was a seeding in a tournament.

2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play group results

2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Round of 16 matches