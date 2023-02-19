2023 The Genesis Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
02/19/2023
A picture of golfer Jon Rahm


The 2023 The Genesis Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Jon Rahm, who returns to No. 1 in the world with a PGA Tour win at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

In the final round, Rahm had to hold off a charge from a game Max Homa and Patrick Cantlay, winning by two shots on 17-under 267 to earn his third win of 2023.

Homa made a clutch par on the final hole to secure second place by himself on 15-under total, with Cantlay taking solo third.

Will Zalatoris was fourth, and Keith Mitchell finished fifth.

Rahm won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

The Genesis Invitational recap notes

Rahm earned approximately 67 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps him return to No. 1 in the world.

Rahm also earns 550 FedEx Cup points, with the points at the increased level for this event.

A total of 68 (of 130) players finished the tournament in the 17th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 The Honda Classic.

2023 The Genesis Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jon Rahm -17 65 68 65 69 267 $3,600,000
2 Max Homa -15 64 68 69 68 269 $2,180,000
3 Patrick Cantlay -14 68 67 68 67 270 $1,380,000
5 Will Zalatoris -13 69 68 70 64 271 $980,000
5 Keith Mitchell -12 64 69 69 70 272 $820,000
T6 Sahith Theegala -11 71 68 68 66 273 $700,000
T6 Collin Morikawa -11 66 68 72 67 273 $700,000
8 Matt Kuchar -10 66 70 71 67 274 $625,000
T9 Jason Day -9 72 67 71 65 275 $545,000
T9 Gary Woodland -9 69 68 67 71 275 $545,000
T9 Adam Svensson -9 67 71 68 69 275 $545,000
T12 Harris English -8 66 73 72 65 276 $445,000
T12 Scottie Scheffler -8 70 68 70 68 276 $445,000
T14 Shane Lowry -7 69 69 71 68 277 $355,000
T14 Seamus Power -7 71 70 67 69 277 $355,000
T14 Tom Hoge -7 67 71 68 71 277 $355,000
T14 Denny McCarthy -7 71 71 64 71 277 $355,000
T18 Danny Willett -6 68 69 71 70 278 $295,000
T18 Lee Hodges -6 67 66 74 71 278 $295,000
T20 Sam Ryder -5 71 70 70 68 279 $197,667
T20 Viktor Hovland -5 69 71 70 69 279 $197,667
T20 Justin Thomas -5 68 73 69 69 279 $197,667
T20 Tony Finau -5 72 69 71 67 279 $197,667
T20 Cameron Young -5 68 74 67 70 279 $197,667
T20 Tommy Fleetwood -5 68 70 71 70 279 $197,667
T20 Nate Lashley -5 69 73 70 67 279 $197,667
T20 Peter Malnati -5 68 71 70 70 279 $197,667
T20 Rickie Fowler -5 68 75 69 67 279 $197,667
T29 Kramer Hickok -4 69 69 72 70 280 $134,000
T29 Rory McIlroy -4 67 69 73 71 280 $134,000
T29 Aaron Rai -4 70 73 69 68 280 $134,000
T29 Luke List -4 70 71 68 71 280 $134,000
T33 Tyler Duncan -3 71 71 69 70 281 $104,429
T33 Thomas Detry -3 71 67 73 70 281 $104,429
T33 Wyndham Clark -3 71 72 68 70 281 $104,429
T33 Nick Taylor -3 69 74 70 68 281 $104,429
T33 Seonghyeon Kim -3 69 73 71 68 281 $104,429
T33 J.J. Spaun -3 68 72 67 74 281 $104,429
T33 Xander Schauffele -3 69 74 70 68 281 $104,429
T40 Tyrrell Hatton -2 70 71 70 71 282 $79,000
T40 Luke Donald -2 69 73 69 71 282 $79,000
T40 Stephan Jaeger -2 68 71 71 72 282 $79,000
T40 Kevin Tway -2 68 73 69 72 282 $79,000
T40 Justin Suh -2 71 70 68 73 282 $79,000
T45 Sepp Straka -1 70 71 70 72 283 $59,560
T45 Adrian Meronk -1 74 67 70 72 283 $59,560
T45 Tiger Woods -1 69 74 67 73 283 $59,560
T45 Tom Kim -1 71 70 71 71 283 $59,560
T45 Michael Thompson -1 74 67 72 70 283 $59,560
T50 Kevin Streelman E 68 71 72 73 284 $48,867
T50 Adam Schenk E 69 70 72 73 284 $48,867
T50 Adam Long E 70 71 71 72 284 $48,867
T50 Scott Piercy E 69 71 72 72 284 $48,867
T50 Mackenzie Hughes E 72 70 71 71 284 $48,867
T50 Matthias Schwab E 70 73 70 71 284 $48,867
T56 Jhonattan Vegas 1 67 72 73 73 285 $46,400
T56 Sungjae Im 1 69 69 74 73 285 $46,400
T58 Lucas Herbert 2 70 71 68 77 286 $45,400
T58 Ben Taylor 2 69 72 72 73 286 $45,400
T58 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 2 71 72 71 72 286 $45,400
61 Corey Conners 3 71 72 75 69 287 $44,600
T62 Doug Ghim 4 67 74 70 77 288 $43,800
T62 Trey Mullinax 4 74 68 70 76 288 $43,800
T62 David Lipsky 4 68 71 74 75 288 $43,800
65 Adam Scott 5 69 73 75 72 289 $43,000
66 Adam Hadwin 6 67 73 75 75 290 $42,600
T67 J.B. Holmes 8 71 72 71 78 292 $42,000
T67 Emiliano Grillo 8 68 75 76 73 292 $42,000

