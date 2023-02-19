2023 The Genesis Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 The Genesis Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Jon Rahm, who returns to No. 1 in the world with a PGA Tour win at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
In the final round, Rahm had to hold off a charge from a game Max Homa and Patrick Cantlay, winning by two shots on 17-under 267 to earn his third win of 2023.
Homa made a clutch par on the final hole to secure second place by himself on 15-under total, with Cantlay taking solo third.
Will Zalatoris was fourth, and Keith Mitchell finished fifth.
Rahm won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.
The Genesis Invitational recap notes
Rahm earned approximately 67 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps him return to No. 1 in the world.
Rahm also earns 550 FedEx Cup points, with the points at the increased level for this event.
A total of 68 (of 130) players finished the tournament in the 17th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.
The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 The Honda Classic.
2023 The Genesis Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Jon Rahm
|-17
|65
|68
|65
|69
|267
|$3,600,000
|2
|Max Homa
|-15
|64
|68
|69
|68
|269
|$2,180,000
|3
|Patrick Cantlay
|-14
|68
|67
|68
|67
|270
|$1,380,000
|5
|Will Zalatoris
|-13
|69
|68
|70
|64
|271
|$980,000
|5
|Keith Mitchell
|-12
|64
|69
|69
|70
|272
|$820,000
|T6
|Sahith Theegala
|-11
|71
|68
|68
|66
|273
|$700,000
|T6
|Collin Morikawa
|-11
|66
|68
|72
|67
|273
|$700,000
|8
|Matt Kuchar
|-10
|66
|70
|71
|67
|274
|$625,000
|T9
|Jason Day
|-9
|72
|67
|71
|65
|275
|$545,000
|T9
|Gary Woodland
|-9
|69
|68
|67
|71
|275
|$545,000
|T9
|Adam Svensson
|-9
|67
|71
|68
|69
|275
|$545,000
|T12
|Harris English
|-8
|66
|73
|72
|65
|276
|$445,000
|T12
|Scottie Scheffler
|-8
|70
|68
|70
|68
|276
|$445,000
|T14
|Shane Lowry
|-7
|69
|69
|71
|68
|277
|$355,000
|T14
|Seamus Power
|-7
|71
|70
|67
|69
|277
|$355,000
|T14
|Tom Hoge
|-7
|67
|71
|68
|71
|277
|$355,000
|T14
|Denny McCarthy
|-7
|71
|71
|64
|71
|277
|$355,000
|T18
|Danny Willett
|-6
|68
|69
|71
|70
|278
|$295,000
|T18
|Lee Hodges
|-6
|67
|66
|74
|71
|278
|$295,000
|T20
|Sam Ryder
|-5
|71
|70
|70
|68
|279
|$197,667
|T20
|Viktor Hovland
|-5
|69
|71
|70
|69
|279
|$197,667
|T20
|Justin Thomas
|-5
|68
|73
|69
|69
|279
|$197,667
|T20
|Tony Finau
|-5
|72
|69
|71
|67
|279
|$197,667
|T20
|Cameron Young
|-5
|68
|74
|67
|70
|279
|$197,667
|T20
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-5
|68
|70
|71
|70
|279
|$197,667
|T20
|Nate Lashley
|-5
|69
|73
|70
|67
|279
|$197,667
|T20
|Peter Malnati
|-5
|68
|71
|70
|70
|279
|$197,667
|T20
|Rickie Fowler
|-5
|68
|75
|69
|67
|279
|$197,667
|T29
|Kramer Hickok
|-4
|69
|69
|72
|70
|280
|$134,000
|T29
|Rory McIlroy
|-4
|67
|69
|73
|71
|280
|$134,000
|T29
|Aaron Rai
|-4
|70
|73
|69
|68
|280
|$134,000
|T29
|Luke List
|-4
|70
|71
|68
|71
|280
|$134,000
|T33
|Tyler Duncan
|-3
|71
|71
|69
|70
|281
|$104,429
|T33
|Thomas Detry
|-3
|71
|67
|73
|70
|281
|$104,429
|T33
|Wyndham Clark
|-3
|71
|72
|68
|70
|281
|$104,429
|T33
|Nick Taylor
|-3
|69
|74
|70
|68
|281
|$104,429
|T33
|Seonghyeon Kim
|-3
|69
|73
|71
|68
|281
|$104,429
|T33
|J.J. Spaun
|-3
|68
|72
|67
|74
|281
|$104,429
|T33
|Xander Schauffele
|-3
|69
|74
|70
|68
|281
|$104,429
|T40
|Tyrrell Hatton
|-2
|70
|71
|70
|71
|282
|$79,000
|T40
|Luke Donald
|-2
|69
|73
|69
|71
|282
|$79,000
|T40
|Stephan Jaeger
|-2
|68
|71
|71
|72
|282
|$79,000
|T40
|Kevin Tway
|-2
|68
|73
|69
|72
|282
|$79,000
|T40
|Justin Suh
|-2
|71
|70
|68
|73
|282
|$79,000
|T45
|Sepp Straka
|-1
|70
|71
|70
|72
|283
|$59,560
|T45
|Adrian Meronk
|-1
|74
|67
|70
|72
|283
|$59,560
|T45
|Tiger Woods
|-1
|69
|74
|67
|73
|283
|$59,560
|T45
|Tom Kim
|-1
|71
|70
|71
|71
|283
|$59,560
|T45
|Michael Thompson
|-1
|74
|67
|72
|70
|283
|$59,560
|T50
|Kevin Streelman
|E
|68
|71
|72
|73
|284
|$48,867
|T50
|Adam Schenk
|E
|69
|70
|72
|73
|284
|$48,867
|T50
|Adam Long
|E
|70
|71
|71
|72
|284
|$48,867
|T50
|Scott Piercy
|E
|69
|71
|72
|72
|284
|$48,867
|T50
|Mackenzie Hughes
|E
|72
|70
|71
|71
|284
|$48,867
|T50
|Matthias Schwab
|E
|70
|73
|70
|71
|284
|$48,867
|T56
|Jhonattan Vegas
|1
|67
|72
|73
|73
|285
|$46,400
|T56
|Sungjae Im
|1
|69
|69
|74
|73
|285
|$46,400
|T58
|Lucas Herbert
|2
|70
|71
|68
|77
|286
|$45,400
|T58
|Ben Taylor
|2
|69
|72
|72
|73
|286
|$45,400
|T58
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|2
|71
|72
|71
|72
|286
|$45,400
|61
|Corey Conners
|3
|71
|72
|75
|69
|287
|$44,600
|T62
|Doug Ghim
|4
|67
|74
|70
|77
|288
|$43,800
|T62
|Trey Mullinax
|4
|74
|68
|70
|76
|288
|$43,800
|T62
|David Lipsky
|4
|68
|71
|74
|75
|288
|$43,800
|65
|Adam Scott
|5
|69
|73
|75
|72
|289
|$43,000
|66
|Adam Hadwin
|6
|67
|73
|75
|75
|290
|$42,600
|T67
|J.B. Holmes
|8
|71
|72
|71
|78
|292
|$42,000
|T67
|Emiliano Grillo
|8
|68
|75
|76
|73
|292
|$42,000