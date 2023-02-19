2023 The Genesis Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 The Genesis Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Jon Rahm, who returns to No. 1 in the world with a PGA Tour win at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

In the final round, Rahm had to hold off a charge from a game Max Homa and Patrick Cantlay, winning by two shots on 17-under 267 to earn his third win of 2023.

Homa made a clutch par on the final hole to secure second place by himself on 15-under total, with Cantlay taking solo third.

Will Zalatoris was fourth, and Keith Mitchell finished fifth.

Rahm won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

The Genesis Invitational recap notes

Rahm earned approximately 67 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps him return to No. 1 in the world.

Rahm also earns 550 FedEx Cup points, with the points at the increased level for this event.

A total of 68 (of 130) players finished the tournament in the 17th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 The Honda Classic.

2023 The Genesis Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

