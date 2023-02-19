2023 The Honda Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2023 The Honda Classic field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played PGA National Resort's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., from February 23-26, 2023.
The Honda Classic field is headlined by the likes of Sungjae Im, Billy Horschel, Shane Lowry, defending champion Sepp Straka and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 17th event of the 2023-2023 PGA Tour regular season.
The Honda Classic is the first event of the PGA Tour's Florida Swing, played in Palm Beach Gardens near the former home of the PGA of America.
We do yet not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with the four spots determined by an 18-hole event on Monday.
The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 144 players who got in the field. Scott Brown and Greg Chalmers are the first two alternates.
The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Wednesday.
The field will be playing for an $8.4 million purse, with nine of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 The Honda Classic field
- Anders Albertson
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Armour
- Arjun Atwal
- Aaron Baddeley
- Erik Barnes
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Zac Blair
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Hayden Buckley
- Jonathan Byrd
- Marcus Byrd
- Eric Cole
- Tyler Collet
- Trevor Cone
- Pierceson Coody
- Austin Cook
- Ben Crane
- Mj Daffue
- Cam Davis
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Harris English
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Michael Gligic
- Fabián Gómez
- Will Gordon
- Tano Goya
- Brent Grant
- Cody Gribble
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Paul Haley Ii
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Padraig Harrington
- Scott Harrington
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- J.B. Holmes
- Billy Horschel
- Mark Hubbard
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Andrew Kozan
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Andrew Landry
- Hank Lebioda
- Danny Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Adam Long
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Brandon Matthews
- Denny Mccarthy
- William Mcgirt
- Max Mcgreevy
- Adrian Meronk
- Ryan Moore
- S.Y. Noh
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- Sean O'Hair
- Ryan Palmer
- Taylor Pendrith
- Cameron Percy
- J.T. Poston
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- Webb Simpson
- Austin Smotherman
- Kyle Stanley
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Erik Van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Carson Young
- Carl Yuan
Top 50 players in 2023 The Honda Classic field
- 18. Sungjae Im
- 19. Billy Horschel
- 22. Shane Lowry
- 30. Sepp Straka
- 40. Aaron Wise
- 41. Alex Noren
- 47. Min Woo Lee
- 48. Chris Kirk
- 50. J.T. Poston