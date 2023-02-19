2023 The Honda Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2023 The Honda Classic field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played PGA National Resort's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., from February 23-26, 2023.

The Honda Classic field is headlined by the likes of Sungjae Im, Billy Horschel, Shane Lowry, defending champion Sepp Straka and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 17th event of the 2023-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The Honda Classic is the first event of the PGA Tour's Florida Swing, played in Palm Beach Gardens near the former home of the PGA of America.

We do yet not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with the four spots determined by an 18-hole event on Monday.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 144 players who got in the field. Scott Brown and Greg Chalmers are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Wednesday.

The field will be playing for an $8.4 million purse, with nine of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 The Honda Classic field

Anders Albertson

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

Arjun Atwal

Aaron Baddeley

Erik Barnes

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Hayden Buckley

Jonathan Byrd

Marcus Byrd

Eric Cole

Tyler Collet

Trevor Cone

Pierceson Coody

Austin Cook

Ben Crane

Mj Daffue

Cam Davis

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Harris English

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Michael Gligic

Fabián Gómez

Will Gordon

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Cody Gribble

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Paul Haley Ii

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Padraig Harrington

Scott Harrington

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

J.B. Holmes

Billy Horschel

Mark Hubbard

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Chris Kirk

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Andrew Kozan

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Andrew Landry

Hank Lebioda

Danny Lee

Min Woo Lee

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Adam Long

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Brandon Matthews

Denny Mccarthy

William Mcgirt

Max Mcgreevy

Adrian Meronk

Ryan Moore

S.Y. Noh

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

Sean O'Hair

Ryan Palmer

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

J.T. Poston

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

Webb Simpson

Austin Smotherman

Kyle Stanley

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Erik Van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Carson Young

Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2023 The Honda Classic field