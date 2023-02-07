2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open tee times and pairings: Round 1

The PGA Tour's best are competing in the Arizona desert this week for the annual Waste Management Phoenix Open.

The 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open format features a field of 134 professionals competing in the first full-field designated event. For the first two days, each tee time will be a threesome (except one).

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds on the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale.

The 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open first round starts at 7;15 a.m. local time -- or 9:15 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. First-round tee times run through 2:01 p.m. local time -- or 4:01 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairing of the day.

2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open tee times: Round 2

2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open Thursday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open first round on TV starting at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 9;15 a.m. Eastern.

2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open tee times for Round 1

All times local; add two hours for Eastern

Click header to sort