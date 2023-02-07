2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open tee times and pairings: Round 1

The PGA Tour's best are competing in the Arizona desert this week for the annual Waste Management Phoenix Open.
The 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open format features a field of 134 professionals competing in the first full-field designated event. For the first two days, each tee time will be a threesome (except one).
After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds on the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale.
The 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open first round starts at 7;15 a.m. local time -- or 9:15 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. First-round tee times run through 2:01 p.m. local time -- or 4:01 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairing of the day.
2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open tee times: Round 2
2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open Thursday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule
You can watch the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open first round on TV starting at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.
Viewers can watch the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 9;15 a.m. Eastern.
2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open tee times for Round 1
All times local; add two hours for Eastern
Click header to sort
|TIME
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|7:15 a.m.
|1
|Kevin Streelman, Brandon Wu, Aaron Rai
|7:26 a.m.
|1
|Troy Merritt, Jhonattan Vegas, Stephan Jaeger
|7:37 a.m.
|1
|Emiliano Grillo, Nick Watney, Rory Sabbatini
|7:48 a.m.
|1
|Garrick Higgo, Brendon Todd, Shane Lowry
|7:59 a.m.
|1
|Ryan Brehm, Sungjae Im, Nick Taylor
|8:10 a.m.
|1
|Chad Ramey, Kevin Kisner, Erik van Rooyen
|8:21 a.m.
|1
|Cameron Champ, Robert Streb, Andrew Landry
|8:32 a.m.
|1
|Lucas Herbert, Lucas Glover, Gary Woodland
|8:43 a.m.
|1
|Martin Laird, Richy Werenski, Cameron Young
|8:54 a.m.
|1
|Corey Conners, Kevin Tway, James Hahn
|9:05 a.m.
|1
|Jimmy Walker, Ricky Barnes, Andre Metzger
|12:00 p.m.
|1
|Brian Harman, Ryan Moore, Scott Stallings
|12:11 p.m.
|1
|Davis Riley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Max McGreevy
|12:22 p.m.
|1
|Aaron Wise, Maverick McNealy, Kurt Kitayama
|12:33 p.m.
|1
|Max Homa , Jon Rahm , Keegan Bradley
|12:44 p.m.
|1
|Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Sahith Theegala
|12:55 p.m.
|1
|Tom Kim , Scottie Scheffler , Viktor Hovland
|1:06 p.m.
|1
|Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Rickie Fowler
|1:17 p.m.
|1
|Billy Horschel, Michael Thompson, Jason Day
|1:28 p.m.
|1
|Dylan Frittelli, Andrew Putnam, Danny Lee
|1:39 p.m.
|1
|Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Hayden Buckley
|1:50 p.m.
|1
|Michael Hopper, Dalton Ward, Brett White
|7:15 a.m.
|10
|Adam Long, Scott Piercy, Taylor Pendrith
|7:26 a.m.
|10
|Charley Hoffman, Tommy Fleetwood, Davis Thompson
|7:37 a.m.
|10
|Keith Mitchell, Sam Ryder, Taylor Montgomery
|7:48 a.m.
|10
|Rory McIlroy , Hideki Matsuyama , Collin Morikawa
|7:59 a.m.
|10
|Tony Finau , Xander Schauffele , Jordan Spieth
|8:10 a.m.
|10
|Patrick Cantlay , Matt Fitzpatrick , Sam Burns
|8:21 a.m.
|10
|Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, K.H. Lee
|8:32 a.m.
|10
|Harris English, Tyrrell Hatton, Tyler Duncan
|8:43 a.m.
|10
|Adam Hadwin, Peter Malnati, Matthew NeSmith
|8:54 a.m.
|10
|Denny McCarthy, Lee Hodges, Callum Tarren
|9:05 a.m.
|10
|Patrick Rodgers, Matt Wallace, Greyson Sigg
|12:00 p.m.
|10
|Russell Knox, Mark Hubbard, Adam Schenk
|12:11 p.m.
|10
|Beau Hossler, Kramer Hickok, Taylor Moore
|12:22 p.m.
|10
|Nate Lashley, Patton Kizzire, David Lipsky
|12:33 p.m.
|10
|J.J. Spaun, Jim Herman, Francesco Molinari
|12:44 p.m.
|10
|Stewart Cink, J.B. Holmes, Matt Kuchar
|12:55 p.m.
|10
|Luke List, Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson
|1:06 p.m.
|10
|Adam Svensson, J.T. Poston, Brian Gay
|1:17 p.m.
|10
|Si Woo Kim, Trey Mullinax, Tom Hoge
|1:28 p.m.
|10
|Ryan Palmer, Brendan Steele, Chris Kirk
|1:39 p.m.
|10
|Jason Dufner, Chesson Hadley, Austin Smotherman
|1:50 p.m.
|10
|Doug Ghim, Matthias Schwab, Justin Lower
|2:01 p.m.
|10
|Doc Redman, Kelly Kraft