2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
10/31/2022 at 10:10 am
The 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at El Camaleon Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes into the week at +900 betting odds.

Two-time defending champion Viktor Hovland is 10-to-1 in search of a three-peat, while Tony Finau is at 16-to-1.

Billy Horschel and Collin Morikawa are at 18-to-1 betting odds.

2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba: Preview

This week, we have the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, with the PGA Tour coming back to Mexico for an event granting major access to winners. This is a shorter course -- among the shortest on Tour -- whose difficulty turns entirely on the weather.

2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Scottie Scheffler 900
Viktor Hovland 1000
Tony Finau 1600
Billy Horschel 1800
Collin Morikawa 1800
Aaron Wise 2000
Tom Hoge 2200
Maverick McNealy 2500
Taylor Montgomery 2500
Seamus Power 3500
Brian Harman 4000
Emiliano Grillo 4000
Jason Day 4000
Alex Noren 4500
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 4500
Thomas Detry 4500
Brendon Todd 5000
Russell Henley 5000
Adam Hadwin 5500
Keith Mitchell 5500
Patrick Rodgers 5500
Andrew Putnam 6000
Aaron Rai 6600
Dean Burmester 6600
Harris English 6600
Sebastian Munoz 6600
Francesco Molinari 7000
Nick Hardy 7000
Sepp Straka 7000
Adam Long 7500
Joel Dahmen 7500
Justin Lower 7500
Lee Hodges 7500
Matt Kuchar 7500
Robby Shelton 7500
Cameron Champ 8000
Davis Riley 8000
Hayden Buckley 8000
J T Poston 8000
Justin Rose 8000
Mark Hubbard 8000
Beau Hossler 9000
Greyson Sigg 9000
J J Spaun 9000
Kevin Streelman 9000
Russell Knox 9000
Chris Kirk 10000
Danny Willett 10000
Erik van Rooyen 10000
S H Kim 10000
Matt Wallace 11000
Will Gordon 11000
Adam Svensson 12500
Adri Arnaus 12500
Ben Griffin 12500
Brandon Wu 12500
Byeong-Hun An 12500
Dylan Frittelli 12500
Justin Suh 12500
Kevin Yu 12500
Lucas Glover 12500
Martin Laird 12500
Nick Taylor 12500
Ryan Palmer 12500
Troy Merritt 12500
Zecheng Dou 12500
Austin Smotherman 15000
C T Pan 15000
Chez Reavie 15000
James Hahn 15000
Callum Tarren 17500
David Lipsky 17500
Doug Ghim 18500
Sam Ryder 18500
Austin Eckroat 20000
Charley Hoffman 20000
Harry Hall 20000
Ryan Armour 20000

