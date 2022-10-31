2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at El Camaleon Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes into the week at +900 betting odds.
Two-time defending champion Viktor Hovland is 10-to-1 in search of a three-peat, while Tony Finau is at 16-to-1.
Billy Horschel and Collin Morikawa are at 18-to-1 betting odds.
2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba: Preview
This week, we have the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, with the PGA Tour coming back to Mexico for an event granting major access to winners. This is a shorter course -- among the shortest on Tour -- whose difficulty turns entirely on the weather.
2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Scottie Scheffler
|900
|Viktor Hovland
|1000
|Tony Finau
|1600
|Billy Horschel
|1800
|Collin Morikawa
|1800
|Aaron Wise
|2000
|Tom Hoge
|2200
|Maverick McNealy
|2500
|Taylor Montgomery
|2500
|Seamus Power
|3500
|Brian Harman
|4000
|Emiliano Grillo
|4000
|Jason Day
|4000
|Alex Noren
|4500
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|4500
|Thomas Detry
|4500
|Brendon Todd
|5000
|Russell Henley
|5000
|Adam Hadwin
|5500
|Keith Mitchell
|5500
|Patrick Rodgers
|5500
|Andrew Putnam
|6000
|Aaron Rai
|6600
|Dean Burmester
|6600
|Harris English
|6600
|Sebastian Munoz
|6600
|Francesco Molinari
|7000
|Nick Hardy
|7000
|Sepp Straka
|7000
|Adam Long
|7500
|Joel Dahmen
|7500
|Justin Lower
|7500
|Lee Hodges
|7500
|Matt Kuchar
|7500
|Robby Shelton
|7500
|Cameron Champ
|8000
|Davis Riley
|8000
|Hayden Buckley
|8000
|J T Poston
|8000
|Justin Rose
|8000
|Mark Hubbard
|8000
|Beau Hossler
|9000
|Greyson Sigg
|9000
|J J Spaun
|9000
|Kevin Streelman
|9000
|Russell Knox
|9000
|Chris Kirk
|10000
|Danny Willett
|10000
|Erik van Rooyen
|10000
|S H Kim
|10000
|Matt Wallace
|11000
|Will Gordon
|11000
|Adam Svensson
|12500
|Adri Arnaus
|12500
|Ben Griffin
|12500
|Brandon Wu
|12500
|Byeong-Hun An
|12500
|Dylan Frittelli
|12500
|Justin Suh
|12500
|Kevin Yu
|12500
|Lucas Glover
|12500
|Martin Laird
|12500
|Nick Taylor
|12500
|Ryan Palmer
|12500
|Troy Merritt
|12500
|Zecheng Dou
|12500
|Austin Smotherman
|15000
|C T Pan
|15000
|Chez Reavie
|15000
|James Hahn
|15000
|Callum Tarren
|17500
|David Lipsky
|17500
|Doug Ghim
|18500
|Sam Ryder
|18500
|Austin Eckroat
|20000
|Charley Hoffman
|20000
|Harry Hall
|20000
|Ryan Armour
|20000