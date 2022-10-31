2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at El Camaleon Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes into the week at +900 betting odds.

Two-time defending champion Viktor Hovland is 10-to-1 in search of a three-peat, while Tony Finau is at 16-to-1.

Billy Horschel and Collin Morikawa are at 18-to-1 betting odds.

2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba: Preview

This week, we have the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, with the PGA Tour coming back to Mexico for an event granting major access to winners. This is a shorter course -- among the shortest on Tour -- whose difficulty turns entirely on the weather.

