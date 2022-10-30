2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba field: Players, rankings

The 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at El Camaelon Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

The World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the seventh event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

We do have Monday qualifiers for this event, played the week prior.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for an $8.2 million purse, with 13 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba field

Brad Adamonis

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

Adri Arnaus

Erik Barnes

Isidro Benitez

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Hayden Buckley

Dean Burmester

Cameron Champ

Eric Cole

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Jason Day

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Armando Favela

Tony Finau

Dylan Frittelli

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Brent Grant

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

John Huh

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Philip Knowles

Russell Knox

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Danny Lee

K.H. Lee

Nicholas Lindheim

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Enrique Marin Santander

Ben Martin

Brandon Matthews

Denny McCarthy

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Sebastián Muñoz

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Augusto Núñez

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

José de Jesús Rodríguez

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Scottie Scheffler

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Austin Smotherman

J.J. Spaun

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Brendon Todd

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Sebastián Vázquez

Travis Vick

Matt Wallace

Richy Werenski

Vince Whaley

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Brandon Wu

