2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba field: Players, rankings

The 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at El Camaelon Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
The World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and more.
This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the seventh event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.
We do have Monday qualifiers for this event, played the week prior.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.
The field will be playing for an $8.2 million purse, with 13 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba field
- Brad Adamonis
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Armour
- Adri Arnaus
- Erik Barnes
- Isidro Benitez
- Zac Blair
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Hayden Buckley
- Dean Burmester
- Cameron Champ
- Eric Cole
- Austin Cook
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Jason Day
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Armando Favela
- Tony Finau
- Dylan Frittelli
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Brent Grant
- Ben Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- John Huh
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Philip Knowles
- Russell Knox
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Danny Lee
- K.H. Lee
- Nicholas Lindheim
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Enrique Marin Santander
- Ben Martin
- Brandon Matthews
- Denny McCarthy
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Augusto Núñez
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- José de Jesús Rodríguez
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Scottie Scheffler
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Austin Smotherman
- J.J. Spaun
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Brendon Todd
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Sebastián Vázquez
- Travis Vick
- Matt Wallace
- Richy Werenski
- Vince Whaley
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Brandon Wu
Top 50 players in 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba field
- 2. Scottie Scheffler
- 9. Collin Morikawa
- 11. Viktor Hovland
- 14. Tony Finau
- 16. Billy Horschel
- 27. Sepp Straka
- 32. Tom Hoge
- 33. Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- 36. Aaron Wise
- 37. Brian Harman
- 48. Seamus Power
- 49. Harris English
- 50. Alex Noren