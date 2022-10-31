World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba history, results and past winners

The World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba is the PGA Tour's Playa del Carmen event, with the tournament having been played at different points in the schedule though now it's currently played in the fall portion of the schedule.

The event, which was first played in 2007, has become a welcome sight in the fall slate of the PGA Tour schedule, with top players often making the trip for a laid-back week at the Mayakoba resort.

The event has been played at the same Greg Norman-designed golf course since its inception.

Viktor Hovland has the most wins in the event's history, with two in back-to-back years.

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba format

The World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field of 132 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba host courses

2007-present: El Camaleon Golf Course

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba past sponsors

The World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba has seen different names and sponsors over the years.

2007-2011: Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun

2013-2017: OHL Classic at Mayakoba

2012, 2018-2020: Mayakoba Golf Classic

2021-present: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba history & results