World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba history, results and past winners

The World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba is the PGA Tour's Playa del Carmen event, with the tournament having been played at different points in the schedule though now it's currently played in the fall portion of the schedule.
The event, which was first played in 2007, has become a welcome sight in the fall slate of the PGA Tour schedule, with top players often making the trip for a laid-back week at the Mayakoba resort.
The event has been played at the same Greg Norman-designed golf course since its inception.
Viktor Hovland has the most wins in the event's history, with two in back-to-back years.
World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba format
The World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.
The open field of 132 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.
World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba host courses
- 2007-present: El Camaleon Golf Course
World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba past sponsors
The World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba has seen different names and sponsors over the years.
- 2007-2011: Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun
- 2013-2017: OHL Classic at Mayakoba
- 2012, 2018-2020: Mayakoba Golf Classic
- 2021-present: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba history & results
|YEAR
|WINNER
|TOT
|TO PAR
|BY
|MONEY
|2021
|Viktor Hovland (2)
|261
|−23
|4
|$7,200,000
|2020
|Viktor Hovland
|264
|−20
|1
|$7,200,000
|2019
|Brendon Todd
|264
|−20
|1
|$7,200,000
|2018
|Matt Kuchar
|262
|−22
|1
|$7,200,000
|2017
|Patton Kizzire
|265
|−19
|1
|$7,100,000
|2016
|Pat Perez
|263
|−21
|2
|$7,000,000
|2015
|Graeme McDowell
|266
|−18
|PO
|$6,200,000
|2014
|Charley Hoffman
|267
|−17
|1
|$6,100,000
|2013
|Harris English
|263
|−21
|4
|$6,000,000
|2012
|John Huh
|271
|−13
|PO
|$3,700,000
|2011
|Johnson Wagner
|267
|−17
|PO
|$3,700,000
|2010
|Cameron Beckman
|269
|−15
|2
|$3,600,000
|2009
|Mark Wilson
|267
|−13
|2
|$3,600,000
|2008
|Brian Gay
|264
|−16
|2
|$3,500,000
|2007
|Fred Funk
|266
|−14
|PO
|$3,500,000