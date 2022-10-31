2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at El Camaleon Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba preview

The World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba is this week, and the PGA Tour is back in Mexico, in one of the fall events that does well enough because of its location and laid-back atmosphere.

2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Viktor Hovland: How can you not start with the guy who has won this tournament the last two times it was played?

2. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler is probably getting in a celebratory week of sorts, rounding out a year that saw him jump into the company of golf's elite.

3. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa has teased the idea that he's getting back to the guy who won multiple majors. And maybe that's not yet true, but it could be sooner than later.

4. Billy Horschel: Horschel has 6-8 events per year that he plays at places he clearly likes, and this is one of those events.

5. Tony Finau: Top 5 Tony is another Mayakoba regular, and he was in the top 10 here last year. He's making his one and only official fall start here.

6. Tom Hoge: This is perhaps a bit aggressive, but Tommy Tables has been on fire of late -- finishing in the top 13 in his last three starts.

7. Aaron Wise: Wise has been good here each of the last two years, even when he wasn't playing his best golf. He's improved significantly in calendar 2022.

8. Emiliano Grillo: Grillo is a horse-for-course play this week, and he's alternated blah finishes with great ones. He's due for a great one.

9. Kyoung-hoon Lee: Lee finished third at Congaree, which, frankly, is quite different than El Camaelon. But he did well at Wilmington G&CC, which can be pretty tight in places, like here.

10. Seamus Power: I expect Power to be gassed from winning in Bermuda, which is why he's pretty low on this list.