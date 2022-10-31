2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba host course, scorecard and course breakdown

The 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba is played this year at El Camaleon Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

The tournament's host course has been the same since the start of the event back in 2007, when it was meant to play as an opposite-field event.

2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds | One and Done | Course Breakdown | Event History | Cheat Sheet | Recent Form | Finish Database | Discord

El Camaleon Golf Course plays as a par-71 golf course, playing to a scorecard distance of 7,034 yards, making it one of the shortest golf course on the PGA Tour. Four courses on the PGA Tour player under 7,000 yards, and two of them are for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

El Camaleon Golf Course course breakdown

El Camaleon Golf Course has just three par 5s, four par 3s and 11 par 4s, and the golf course finishes with three par 4s in a row.

Three of the four par 3s on the golf course are under 155 yards, with the longest one coming in at 200 yards. They're opportunities to score but often playing with a tricky wind.

The front-nine par 5s are long, playing over 550 yards, but the 13th is scorable at 532 yards.

The par 4s, though, are the biggest determining factor in how it lines up with a player. There are five par 4s on the course playing more than 450 yards on the scorecard, meaning a player has to keep the ball in play and have some pop to score.

El Camaleon Golf Course scorecard