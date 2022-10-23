2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina final leaderboard is headed by winner Rory McIlroy, who won the title with his 23rd-career PGA Tour win at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C.

McIlroy successfully defended his title in this event from 2021, played this year at a new venue, with a one-shot win over Kurt Kitayama on 17-under 267. Three consecutive birdies on Nos. 14-16 were the turning point in the tournament for McIlroy.

KH Lee finished in solo third in the event, with Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood ending up tied for fourth place on 14-under total.

McIlroy won the $1,890,000 winner's share of the $10,500,000 purse.

The CJ Cup in South Carolina recap notes

McIlroy earned approximately 45.6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will take him to No. 1 in the world once again.

McIlroy also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race as the wraparound season begins.

A total of 78 (of 78) players finished the tournament in the fifth event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

