2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
10/23/2022 at 5:46 pm
The 2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina final leaderboard is headed by winner Rory McIlroy, who won the title with his 23rd-career PGA Tour win at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C.

McIlroy successfully defended his title in this event from 2021, played this year at a new venue, with a one-shot win over Kurt Kitayama on 17-under 267. Three consecutive birdies on Nos. 14-16 were the turning point in the tournament for McIlroy.

KH Lee finished in solo third in the event, with Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood ending up tied for fourth place on 14-under total.

McIlroy won the $1,890,000 winner's share of the $10,500,000 purse.

The CJ Cup in South Carolina recap notes

McIlroy earned approximately 45.6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will take him to No. 1 in the world once again.

McIlroy also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race as the wraparound season begins.

A total of 78 (of 78) players finished the tournament in the fifth event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Rory McIlroy -17 66 67 67 67 267 $1,890,000
2 Kurt Kitayama -16 66 65 70 67 268 $1,134,000
3 K.H. Lee -15 68 67 66 68 269 $714,000
T4 Tommy Fleetwood -14 73 66 66 65 270 $462,000
T4 Jon Rahm -14 69 62 70 69 270 $462,000
6 Aaron Wise -12 66 66 71 69 272 $378,000
T7 Billy Horschel -11 68 67 72 66 273 $316,312
T7 Sam Burns -11 70 68 68 67 273 $316,312
T7 Lee Hodges -11 68 67 70 68 273 $316,312
T7 Brendon Todd -11 68 67 69 69 273 $316,312
T11 Jason Day -10 69 69 69 67 274 $252,000
T11 Tom Kim -10 66 69 69 70 274 $252,000
T13 Taylor Montgomery -9 69 71 73 62 275 $189,756
T13 Matt Fitzpatrick -9 70 69 68 68 275 $189,756
T13 Tyrrell Hatton -9 67 68 71 69 275 $189,756
T13 Cam Davis -9 66 66 73 70 275 $189,756
T13 Tom Hoge -9 68 67 70 70 275 $189,756
T18 Brendan Steele -8 68 70 69 69 276 $144,480
T18 Mito Pereira -8 71 67 69 69 276 $144,480
T18 Maverick McNealy -8 69 70 66 71 276 $144,480
T21 Keegan Bradley -7 71 69 67 70 277 $119,280
T21 Viktor Hovland -7 67 71 68 71 277 $119,280
T23 Cameron Young -6 73 69 66 70 278 $88,305
T23 Max Homa -6 72 65 72 69 278 $88,305
T23 Brian Harman -6 68 69 70 71 278 $88,305
T23 Corey Conners -6 70 68 69 71 278 $88,305
T23 Shane Lowry -6 68 67 71 72 278 $88,305
T23 Taylor Moore -6 67 69 67 75 278 $88,305
T29 Andrew Putnam -5 69 68 74 68 279 $65,730
T29 Matt Kuchar -5 71 68 71 69 279 $65,730
T29 Justin Suh -5 74 67 69 69 279 $65,730
T29 Wyndham Clark -5 66 70 71 72 279 $65,730
T29 Collin Morikawa -5 70 69 68 72 279 $65,730
T34 Rickie Fowler -4 74 66 73 67 280 $54,180
T34 Hideki Matsuyama -4 71 71 71 67 280 $54,180
T34 Sungjae Im -4 67 70 74 69 280 $54,180
T37 Denny McCarthy -3 68 73 70 70 281 $46,830
T37 Alex Noren -3 69 71 70 71 281 $46,830
T37 Bio Kim -3 72 69 68 72 281 $46,830
T40 Sebastián Muñoz -2 68 72 73 69 282 $38,430
T40 Justin Thomas -2 68 73 72 69 282 $38,430
T40 Keith Mitchell -2 71 69 72 70 282 $38,430
T40 Harris English -2 69 72 71 70 282 $38,430
T40 Danny Willett -2 69 67 74 72 282 $38,430
T45 Ryan Palmer -1 76 71 68 68 283 $29,085
T45 Scottie Scheffler -1 71 68 74 70 283 $29,085
T45 Emiliano Grillo -1 71 68 73 71 283 $29,085
T45 Russell Henley -1 74 70 67 72 283 $29,085
T49 Sanghyun Park E 69 72 72 71 284 $24,010
T49 Adam Hadwin E 71 67 74 72 284 $24,010
T49 Seamus Power E 67 69 74 74 284 $24,010
T52 Davis Riley 1 72 75 72 66 285 $21,840
T52 Webb Simpson 1 71 72 74 68 285 $21,840
T52 Jordan Spieth 1 75 69 72 69 285 $21,840
T52 Si Woo Kim 1 67 74 73 71 285 $21,840
T52 Alex Smalley 1 70 69 73 73 285 $21,840
T52 Chris Kirk 1 71 68 71 75 285 $21,840
T58 Lucas Glover 2 69 73 73 71 286 $20,685
T58 Scott Stallings 2 72 69 72 73 286 $20,685
T58 Luke List 2 73 69 71 73 286 $20,685
T58 J.J. Spaun 2 69 72 69 76 286 $20,685
T62 Sepp Straka 3 71 70 73 73 287 $20,055
T62 Byeong Hun An 3 73 70 70 74 287 $20,055
64 Seonghyeon Kim 4 73 71 73 71 288 $19,740
T65 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 6 70 71 75 74 290 $19,425
T65 John Huh 6 70 75 72 73 290 $19,425
T67 Sahith Theegala 7 79 70 73 69 291 $18,795
T67 Gary Woodland 7 65 73 79 74 291 $18,795
T67 J.T. Poston 7 74 72 71 74 291 $18,795
T67 Troy Merritt 7 72 73 68 78 291 $18,795
71 Trey Mullinax 8 65 72 77 78 292 $18,270
T72 Chanmin Jung 9 74 74 73 72 293 $17,850
T72 Kevin Kisner 9 73 74 75 71 293 $17,850
T72 Chez Reavie 9 75 69 76 73 293 $17,850
75 Yongjun Bae 10 71 74 72 77 294 $17,430
76 Sanghun Shin 17 78 73 77 73 301 $17,220
T77 Yeongsu Kim 19 74 76 76 77 303 $16,905
T77 Yoseop Seo 19 76 72 77 78 303 $16,905

