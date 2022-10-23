2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina final leaderboard is headed by winner Rory McIlroy, who won the title with his 23rd-career PGA Tour win at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C.
McIlroy successfully defended his title in this event from 2021, played this year at a new venue, with a one-shot win over Kurt Kitayama on 17-under 267. Three consecutive birdies on Nos. 14-16 were the turning point in the tournament for McIlroy.
KH Lee finished in solo third in the event, with Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood ending up tied for fourth place on 14-under total.
McIlroy won the $1,890,000 winner's share of the $10,500,000 purse.
The CJ Cup in South Carolina recap notes
McIlroy earned approximately 45.6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will take him to No. 1 in the world once again.
McIlroy also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race as the wraparound season begins.
A total of 78 (of 78) players finished the tournament in the fifth event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.
The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Rory McIlroy
|-17
|66
|67
|67
|67
|267
|$1,890,000
|2
|Kurt Kitayama
|-16
|66
|65
|70
|67
|268
|$1,134,000
|3
|K.H. Lee
|-15
|68
|67
|66
|68
|269
|$714,000
|T4
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-14
|73
|66
|66
|65
|270
|$462,000
|T4
|Jon Rahm
|-14
|69
|62
|70
|69
|270
|$462,000
|6
|Aaron Wise
|-12
|66
|66
|71
|69
|272
|$378,000
|T7
|Billy Horschel
|-11
|68
|67
|72
|66
|273
|$316,312
|T7
|Sam Burns
|-11
|70
|68
|68
|67
|273
|$316,312
|T7
|Lee Hodges
|-11
|68
|67
|70
|68
|273
|$316,312
|T7
|Brendon Todd
|-11
|68
|67
|69
|69
|273
|$316,312
|T11
|Jason Day
|-10
|69
|69
|69
|67
|274
|$252,000
|T11
|Tom Kim
|-10
|66
|69
|69
|70
|274
|$252,000
|T13
|Taylor Montgomery
|-9
|69
|71
|73
|62
|275
|$189,756
|T13
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-9
|70
|69
|68
|68
|275
|$189,756
|T13
|Tyrrell Hatton
|-9
|67
|68
|71
|69
|275
|$189,756
|T13
|Cam Davis
|-9
|66
|66
|73
|70
|275
|$189,756
|T13
|Tom Hoge
|-9
|68
|67
|70
|70
|275
|$189,756
|T18
|Brendan Steele
|-8
|68
|70
|69
|69
|276
|$144,480
|T18
|Mito Pereira
|-8
|71
|67
|69
|69
|276
|$144,480
|T18
|Maverick McNealy
|-8
|69
|70
|66
|71
|276
|$144,480
|T21
|Keegan Bradley
|-7
|71
|69
|67
|70
|277
|$119,280
|T21
|Viktor Hovland
|-7
|67
|71
|68
|71
|277
|$119,280
|T23
|Cameron Young
|-6
|73
|69
|66
|70
|278
|$88,305
|T23
|Max Homa
|-6
|72
|65
|72
|69
|278
|$88,305
|T23
|Brian Harman
|-6
|68
|69
|70
|71
|278
|$88,305
|T23
|Corey Conners
|-6
|70
|68
|69
|71
|278
|$88,305
|T23
|Shane Lowry
|-6
|68
|67
|71
|72
|278
|$88,305
|T23
|Taylor Moore
|-6
|67
|69
|67
|75
|278
|$88,305
|T29
|Andrew Putnam
|-5
|69
|68
|74
|68
|279
|$65,730
|T29
|Matt Kuchar
|-5
|71
|68
|71
|69
|279
|$65,730
|T29
|Justin Suh
|-5
|74
|67
|69
|69
|279
|$65,730
|T29
|Wyndham Clark
|-5
|66
|70
|71
|72
|279
|$65,730
|T29
|Collin Morikawa
|-5
|70
|69
|68
|72
|279
|$65,730
|T34
|Rickie Fowler
|-4
|74
|66
|73
|67
|280
|$54,180
|T34
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-4
|71
|71
|71
|67
|280
|$54,180
|T34
|Sungjae Im
|-4
|67
|70
|74
|69
|280
|$54,180
|T37
|Denny McCarthy
|-3
|68
|73
|70
|70
|281
|$46,830
|T37
|Alex Noren
|-3
|69
|71
|70
|71
|281
|$46,830
|T37
|Bio Kim
|-3
|72
|69
|68
|72
|281
|$46,830
|T40
|Sebastián Muñoz
|-2
|68
|72
|73
|69
|282
|$38,430
|T40
|Justin Thomas
|-2
|68
|73
|72
|69
|282
|$38,430
|T40
|Keith Mitchell
|-2
|71
|69
|72
|70
|282
|$38,430
|T40
|Harris English
|-2
|69
|72
|71
|70
|282
|$38,430
|T40
|Danny Willett
|-2
|69
|67
|74
|72
|282
|$38,430
|T45
|Ryan Palmer
|-1
|76
|71
|68
|68
|283
|$29,085
|T45
|Scottie Scheffler
|-1
|71
|68
|74
|70
|283
|$29,085
|T45
|Emiliano Grillo
|-1
|71
|68
|73
|71
|283
|$29,085
|T45
|Russell Henley
|-1
|74
|70
|67
|72
|283
|$29,085
|T49
|Sanghyun Park
|E
|69
|72
|72
|71
|284
|$24,010
|T49
|Adam Hadwin
|E
|71
|67
|74
|72
|284
|$24,010
|T49
|Seamus Power
|E
|67
|69
|74
|74
|284
|$24,010
|T52
|Davis Riley
|1
|72
|75
|72
|66
|285
|$21,840
|T52
|Webb Simpson
|1
|71
|72
|74
|68
|285
|$21,840
|T52
|Jordan Spieth
|1
|75
|69
|72
|69
|285
|$21,840
|T52
|Si Woo Kim
|1
|67
|74
|73
|71
|285
|$21,840
|T52
|Alex Smalley
|1
|70
|69
|73
|73
|285
|$21,840
|T52
|Chris Kirk
|1
|71
|68
|71
|75
|285
|$21,840
|T58
|Lucas Glover
|2
|69
|73
|73
|71
|286
|$20,685
|T58
|Scott Stallings
|2
|72
|69
|72
|73
|286
|$20,685
|T58
|Luke List
|2
|73
|69
|71
|73
|286
|$20,685
|T58
|J.J. Spaun
|2
|69
|72
|69
|76
|286
|$20,685
|T62
|Sepp Straka
|3
|71
|70
|73
|73
|287
|$20,055
|T62
|Byeong Hun An
|3
|73
|70
|70
|74
|287
|$20,055
|64
|Seonghyeon Kim
|4
|73
|71
|73
|71
|288
|$19,740
|T65
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|6
|70
|71
|75
|74
|290
|$19,425
|T65
|John Huh
|6
|70
|75
|72
|73
|290
|$19,425
|T67
|Sahith Theegala
|7
|79
|70
|73
|69
|291
|$18,795
|T67
|Gary Woodland
|7
|65
|73
|79
|74
|291
|$18,795
|T67
|J.T. Poston
|7
|74
|72
|71
|74
|291
|$18,795
|T67
|Troy Merritt
|7
|72
|73
|68
|78
|291
|$18,795
|71
|Trey Mullinax
|8
|65
|72
|77
|78
|292
|$18,270
|T72
|Chanmin Jung
|9
|74
|74
|73
|72
|293
|$17,850
|T72
|Kevin Kisner
|9
|73
|74
|75
|71
|293
|$17,850
|T72
|Chez Reavie
|9
|75
|69
|76
|73
|293
|$17,850
|75
|Yongjun Bae
|10
|71
|74
|72
|77
|294
|$17,430
|76
|Sanghun Shin
|17
|78
|73
|77
|73
|301
|$17,220
|T77
|Yeongsu Kim
|19
|74
|76
|76
|77
|303
|$16,905
|T77
|Yoseop Seo
|19
|76
|72
|77
|78
|303
|$16,905