2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship field is headlined by the likes of Seamus Power, Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley and more.
This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the sixth event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.
We do have Monday qualifiers for this event, played the week prior.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.
The field will be playing for an $6.5 million purse, with one of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field
- Anders Albertson
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Sangmoon Bae
- Erik Barnes
- Ricky Barnes
- Akshay Bhatia
- Chandler Blanchet
- Jonas Blixt
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Scott Brown
- Wesley Bryan
- Jonathan Byrd
- Greg Chalmers
- Kevin Chappell
- Eric Cole
- Trevor Cone
- Austin Cook
- MJ Daffue
- John Daly
- Thomas Detry
- Jarryd Dillas
- Luke Donald
- Zecheng Dou
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Clay Feagler
- Tommy Gainey
- Brice Garnett
- Robert Garrigus
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Fabián Gómez
- Will Gordon
- Tano Goya
- Brent Grant
- Cody Gribble
- Ben Griffin
- Scott Gutschewski
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Scott Harrington
- David Hearn
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Charley Hoffman
- Mark Hubbard
- Palmer Jackson
- Stephan Jaeger
- Aaron Jarvis
- Nick Jones
- Sung Kang
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Philip Knowles
- Russell Knox
- Greg Koch
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Nicholas Lindheim
- David Lingmerth
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Willie Mack III
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Brandon Matthews
- Denny McCarthy
- William McGirt
- Max McGreevy
- Adrian Meronk
- Grayson Murray
- James Nicholas
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- Sean O'Hair
- C.T. Pan
- Cameron Percy
- Scott Piercy
- D.A. Points
- Seamus Power
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Patrick Rodgers
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Michael Sims
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Sam Stevens
- Robert Streb
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Caleb Surratt
- Kim Swan
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Davis Thompson
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Bo Van Pelt
- Erik van Rooyen
- John VanDerLaan
- Camilo Villegas
- Nick Watney
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
Top 50 players in 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field
- 46. Seamus Power