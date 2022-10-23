2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship field is headlined by the likes of Seamus Power, Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the sixth event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

We do have Monday qualifiers for this event, played the week prior.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for an $6.5 million purse, with one of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field

Anders Albertson

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Sangmoon Bae

Erik Barnes

Ricky Barnes

Akshay Bhatia

Chandler Blanchet

Jonas Blixt

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Scott Brown

Wesley Bryan

Jonathan Byrd

Greg Chalmers

Kevin Chappell

Eric Cole

Trevor Cone

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

John Daly

Thomas Detry

Jarryd Dillas

Luke Donald

Zecheng Dou

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Clay Feagler

Tommy Gainey

Brice Garnett

Robert Garrigus

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Fabián Gómez

Will Gordon

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Cody Gribble

Ben Griffin

Scott Gutschewski

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Scott Harrington

David Hearn

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Charley Hoffman

Mark Hubbard

Palmer Jackson

Stephan Jaeger

Aaron Jarvis

Nick Jones

Sung Kang

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Philip Knowles

Russell Knox

Greg Koch

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Nicholas Lindheim

David Lingmerth

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Willie Mack III

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Brandon Matthews

Denny McCarthy

William McGirt

Max McGreevy

Adrian Meronk

Grayson Murray

James Nicholas

Seung-Yul Noh

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

Sean O'Hair

C.T. Pan

Cameron Percy

Scott Piercy

D.A. Points

Seamus Power

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Patrick Rodgers

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Michael Sims

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Sam Stevens

Robert Streb

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Caleb Surratt

Kim Swan

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Davis Thompson

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Bo Van Pelt

Erik van Rooyen

John VanDerLaan

Camilo Villegas

Nick Watney

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Top 50 players in 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field