2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
10/17/2022 at 10:17 am
The 2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes into the week at +750 betting odds.

Jon Rahm is 9-to-1, while Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler are 14-to-1.

Sungjae Im and Viktor Hovland are at 22-to-1 betting odds.

2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina: Preview

This week, we have the The CJ Cup in South Carolina, with the PGA Tour coming back to Congaree for a fill-in event, but this time with a $10.5 million purse and a 78-player field featuring 30 of the world top 50.

2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Rory McIlroy 750
Jon Rahm 900
Justin Thomas 1400
Scottie Scheffler 1400
Sungjae Im 2200
Victor Hovland 2200
Cameron Young 2500
Jordan Spieth 2500
Matt Fitzpatrick 2500
Collin Morikawa 2800
Max Homa 2800
Sam Burns 2800
Tom Kim 2800
Hideki Matsuyama 3000
Keegan Bradley 3300
Shane Lowry 3300
Tyrrell Hatton 3500
Billy Horschel 4000
Sepp Straka 4000
Taylor Montgomery 4500
Corey Conners 5000
Tom Hoge 5000
Emiliano Grillo 5500
Aaron Wise 6000
Maverick McNealy 6000
Si Woo Kim 6000
Tommy Fleetwood 6000
Brian Harman 6600
Mito Pereira 6600
Rickie Fowler 6600
Sahith Theegala 6600
Cam Davis 7000
Jason Day 7500
Adam Hadwin 8000
Alex Noren 8000
Andrew Putnam 8000
Scott Stallings 8000
Sebastian Munoz 8000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 9000
Russell Henley 9000
Denny McCarthy 10000
J.T. Poston 10000
Keith Mitchell 10000
Kurt Kitayama 10000
Seong-Hyeon Kim 10000
Chris Kirk 11000
Davis Riley 11000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 11000
Seamus Power 11000
Taylor Moore 11000
J.J. Spaun 12500
Kevin Kisner 12500
Matt Kuchar 12500
Webb Simpson 12500
Harris English 14000
Wyndham Clark 14000
Gary Woodland 15000
Luke List 15000
Trey Mullinax 15000
Alex Smalley 16000
Justin Suh 16000
Brendon Todd 17000
Danny Willett 17000
Brendan Steele 17500
Ryan Palmer 17500
Byeong-Hun An 20000
Troy Merritt 20000
Lee Hodges 22500
Lucas Glover 30000
Chez Reavie 35000
John Huh 35000
Yoseop Seo 35000
Bio Kim 40000
Yeongsu KIm 40000
Sang-Hyun Park 50000
Sanghun Shin 60000
Yongjun Bae 75000
Chanmin Jung 150000

