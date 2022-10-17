2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C.
The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes into the week at +750 betting odds.
Jon Rahm is 9-to-1, while Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler are 14-to-1.
Sungjae Im and Viktor Hovland are at 22-to-1 betting odds.
2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina: Preview
This week, we have the The CJ Cup in South Carolina, with the PGA Tour coming back to Congaree for a fill-in event, but this time with a $10.5 million purse and a 78-player field featuring 30 of the world top 50.
2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Rory McIlroy
|750
|Jon Rahm
|900
|Justin Thomas
|1400
|Scottie Scheffler
|1400
|Sungjae Im
|2200
|Victor Hovland
|2200
|Cameron Young
|2500
|Jordan Spieth
|2500
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|2500
|Collin Morikawa
|2800
|Max Homa
|2800
|Sam Burns
|2800
|Tom Kim
|2800
|Hideki Matsuyama
|3000
|Keegan Bradley
|3300
|Shane Lowry
|3300
|Tyrrell Hatton
|3500
|Billy Horschel
|4000
|Sepp Straka
|4000
|Taylor Montgomery
|4500
|Corey Conners
|5000
|Tom Hoge
|5000
|Emiliano Grillo
|5500
|Aaron Wise
|6000
|Maverick McNealy
|6000
|Si Woo Kim
|6000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|6000
|Brian Harman
|6600
|Mito Pereira
|6600
|Rickie Fowler
|6600
|Sahith Theegala
|6600
|Cam Davis
|7000
|Jason Day
|7500
|Adam Hadwin
|8000
|Alex Noren
|8000
|Andrew Putnam
|8000
|Scott Stallings
|8000
|Sebastian Munoz
|8000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|9000
|Russell Henley
|9000
|Denny McCarthy
|10000
|J.T. Poston
|10000
|Keith Mitchell
|10000
|Kurt Kitayama
|10000
|Seong-Hyeon Kim
|10000
|Chris Kirk
|11000
|Davis Riley
|11000
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|11000
|Seamus Power
|11000
|Taylor Moore
|11000
|J.J. Spaun
|12500
|Kevin Kisner
|12500
|Matt Kuchar
|12500
|Webb Simpson
|12500
|Harris English
|14000
|Wyndham Clark
|14000
|Gary Woodland
|15000
|Luke List
|15000
|Trey Mullinax
|15000
|Alex Smalley
|16000
|Justin Suh
|16000
|Brendon Todd
|17000
|Danny Willett
|17000
|Brendan Steele
|17500
|Ryan Palmer
|17500
|Byeong-Hun An
|20000
|Troy Merritt
|20000
|Lee Hodges
|22500
|Lucas Glover
|30000
|Chez Reavie
|35000
|John Huh
|35000
|Yoseop Seo
|35000
|Bio Kim
|40000
|Yeongsu KIm
|40000
|Sang-Hyun Park
|50000
|Sanghun Shin
|60000
|Yongjun Bae
|75000
|Chanmin Jung
|150000