2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes into the week at +750 betting odds.

Jon Rahm is 9-to-1, while Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler are 14-to-1.

Sungjae Im and Viktor Hovland are at 22-to-1 betting odds.

2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina: Preview

This week, we have the The CJ Cup in South Carolina, with the PGA Tour coming back to Congaree for a fill-in event, but this time with a $10.5 million purse and a 78-player field featuring 30 of the world top 50.

2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina betting odds: Outright winner