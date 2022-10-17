2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina preview

The CJ Cup in South Carolina is this week, and the PGA Tour is back in South Carolina at Congaree, which has apparently become the fill-in spot of choice for the tour. The CJ Cup just can't find a permanent home.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Rory McIlroy: Every time Rory plays, he contends. So why shouldn't he this week? (The curse is now on.)

2. Jon Rahm: Rahm won his last time out in the Spanish Open, and driving seems key on this golf course.

3. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler is making his season debut this week. He was good but not great in the Presidents Cup, but he did end the season pretty well.

4. Tom Kim: Kim should probably be a bit higher, but he's been on quite a jaunt the last few weeks between Vegas, Chiba and South Carolina.

5. Max Homa: Homa was great in the Presidents Cup, already won this season and finished T-20 in Vegas.

6. Cameron Young: Young's driving should prove really effective this week, and he could well play dominant golf.

7. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa's ballstriking, of course, travels well, meaning he should do better than most on what is an unfamiliar venue.

8. Justin Thomas: Thomas should be better based on a long-term profile of him, but he hasn't been all that consistent since winning the PGA.

9. Shane Lowry: Lowry won the BMW PGA in September, but he missed the cut at the Dunhill Links. Can still like his game after a great year.

10. Sepp Straka: Straka has lost in a playoff in two of his last four PGA Tour starts. Straka seems most likely to strike on Bermuda.