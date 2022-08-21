2022 FedEx Cup standings: 30 PGA Tour players in the final leg at the Tour Championship

The PGA Tour's 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs roll on to the final stage, the Tour Championship, at the conclusion of the 2022 BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Del.

The BMW Championship field had the top 70 players in FedEx Cup points through the regular season and The Northern Trust.

However, with the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by four, with the winner of each playoff event getting 2,000 FedEx Cup points. At the end of the BMW Championship, the top 30 players in total points, adding in The Northern Trust and BMW Championship, qualify for the Tour Championship, played this year at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Four players played their way into the Tour Championship from outside the top 30 heading into this tournament.

12. Scott Stallings (46)

26. KH Lee (33)

29. Adam Scott (45)

30. Aaron Wise (31)

In addition to earning a spot in the Tour Championship and at least $500,000 in earnings next week, players get other benefits, including spots in three of four major championships in 2023, berths into the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The Players, as well other tournament invitations.

RANKING PLAYER POINTS PREV 1 Scottie Scheffler 4205.983 2 2 Patrick Cantlay 4129.35 7 3 Will Zalatoris 3680.099 1 4 Xander Schauffele 2824.538 6 5 Sam Burns 2604.512 4 6 Cameron Smith 2547.568 3 7 Rory McIlroy 2413.875 9 8 Tony Finau 2375.697 5 9 Sepp Straka 2224.303 8 10 Sungjae Im 2200.503 11 11 Jon Rahm 2107.797 14 12 Scott Stallings 2051.78 46 13 Justin Thomas 2024.626 10 14 Cameron Young 1997.161 13 15 Matt Fitzpatrick 1979.508 12 16 Max Homa 1817.691 16 17 Hideki Matsuyama 1765.237 15 18 Jordan Spieth 1750.228 17 19 Joaquin Niemann 1750.108 19 20 Viktor Hovland 1535.389 18 21 Collin Morikawa 1481.006 20 22 Billy Horschel 1471.215 22 23 Tom Hoge 1459.42 21 24 Corey Conners 1454.303 29 25 Brian Harman 1411.711 23 26 K.H. Lee 1406.399 33 27 J.T. Poston 1367.538 24 28 Sahith Theegala 1306.658 27 29 Adam Scott 1299.177 45 30 Aaron Wise 1240.795 31

