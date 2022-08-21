2022 FedEx Cup standings: 30 PGA Tour players in the final leg at the Tour Championship

The PGA Tour's 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs roll on to the final stage, the Tour Championship, at the conclusion of the 2022 BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Del.
The BMW Championship field had the top 70 players in FedEx Cup points through the regular season and The Northern Trust.
However, with the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by four, with the winner of each playoff event getting 2,000 FedEx Cup points. At the end of the BMW Championship, the top 30 players in total points, adding in The Northern Trust and BMW Championship, qualify for the Tour Championship, played this year at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
Four players played their way into the Tour Championship from outside the top 30 heading into this tournament.
- 12. Scott Stallings (46)
- 26. KH Lee (33)
- 29. Adam Scott (45)
- 30. Aaron Wise (31)
In addition to earning a spot in the Tour Championship and at least $500,000 in earnings next week, players get other benefits, including spots in three of four major championships in 2023, berths into the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The Players, as well other tournament invitations.
2022 FedEx Cup standings: 30 PGA Tour players who qualified for the 2022 Tour Championship
|RANKING
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|PREV
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|4205.983
|2
|2
|Patrick Cantlay
|4129.35
|7
|3
|Will Zalatoris
|3680.099
|1
|4
|Xander Schauffele
|2824.538
|6
|5
|Sam Burns
|2604.512
|4
|6
|Cameron Smith
|2547.568
|3
|7
|Rory McIlroy
|2413.875
|9
|8
|Tony Finau
|2375.697
|5
|9
|Sepp Straka
|2224.303
|8
|10
|Sungjae Im
|2200.503
|11
|11
|Jon Rahm
|2107.797
|14
|12
|Scott Stallings
|2051.78
|46
|13
|Justin Thomas
|2024.626
|10
|14
|Cameron Young
|1997.161
|13
|15
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|1979.508
|12
|16
|Max Homa
|1817.691
|16
|17
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1765.237
|15
|18
|Jordan Spieth
|1750.228
|17
|19
|Joaquin Niemann
|1750.108
|19
|20
|Viktor Hovland
|1535.389
|18
|21
|Collin Morikawa
|1481.006
|20
|22
|Billy Horschel
|1471.215
|22
|23
|Tom Hoge
|1459.42
|21
|24
|Corey Conners
|1454.303
|29
|25
|Brian Harman
|1411.711
|23
|26
|K.H. Lee
|1406.399
|33
|27
|J.T. Poston
|1367.538
|24
|28
|Sahith Theegala
|1306.658
|27
|29
|Adam Scott
|1299.177
|45
|30
|Aaron Wise
|1240.795
|31
Players eliminated from the 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs at BMW Championship
|RANKING
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|PREV
|31
|Shane Lowry
|1222.294
|37
|32
|Trey Mullinax
|1181.097
|40
|33
|J.J. Spaun
|1177.484
|30
|34
|Joohyung Kim
|1153.588
|25
|35
|Davis Riley
|1149.931
|26
|36
|Denny McCarthy
|1110.678
|35
|37
|Maverick McNealy
|1110.661
|32
|38
|Kevin Kisner
|1094.736
|28
|39
|Keith Mitchell
|1063.354
|38
|40
|Kurt Kitayama
|1014.627
|48
|41
|Lucas Glover
|1014.081
|34
|42
|Seamus Power
|1006.479
|36
|43
|Lucas Herbert
|1004.457
|54
|44
|Russell Henley
|1002.409
|43
|45
|Andrew Putnam
|989.131
|47
|46
|Taylor Pendrith
|986.753
|67
|47
|Cameron Tringale
|974.473
|39
|48
|Tyrrell Hatton
|972.374
|50
|49
|Mito Pereira
|962.055
|41
|50
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|956.734
|60
|51
|Luke List
|956.62
|42
|52
|Emiliano Grillo
|948.333
|55
|53
|Keegan Bradley
|945.749
|44
|54
|Sebastián Muñoz
|900.608
|49
|55
|Cam Davis
|894.67
|51
|56
|Mackenzie Hughes
|841.479
|52
|57
|Si Woo Kim
|815.129
|53
|58
|Marc Leishman
|787.356
|68
|59
|Brendan Steele
|782.734
|64
|60
|Troy Merritt
|777.359
|57
|61
|Adam Hadwin
|777.013
|59
|62
|Tommy Fleetwood
|766.407
|56
|63
|Chez Reavie
|766.128
|58
|64
|Matt Kuchar
|763.997
|63
|65
|Taylor Moore
|747.614
|62
|66
|Chris Kirk
|725.319
|61
|67
|Harold Varner III
|717.077
|65
|68
|Alex Noren
|710.096
|66
|69
|Alex Smalley
|701.165
|69
|70
|Wyndham Clark
|661.997
|70