2022 FedEx Cup standings: 30 PGA Tour players in the final leg at the Tour Championship
08/21/2022 at 10:58 pm
The PGA Tour's 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs roll on to the final stage, the Tour Championship, at the conclusion of the 2022 BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Del.

The BMW Championship field had the top 70 players in FedEx Cup points through the regular season and The Northern Trust.

However, with the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by four, with the winner of each playoff event getting 2,000 FedEx Cup points. At the end of the BMW Championship, the top 30 players in total points, adding in The Northern Trust and BMW Championship, qualify for the Tour Championship, played this year at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Four players played their way into the Tour Championship from outside the top 30 heading into this tournament.

  • 12. Scott Stallings (46)
  • 26. KH Lee (33)
  • 29. Adam Scott (45)
  • 30. Aaron Wise (31)

In addition to earning a spot in the Tour Championship and at least $500,000 in earnings next week, players get other benefits, including spots in three of four major championships in 2023, berths into the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The Players, as well other tournament invitations.

2022 FedEx Cup standings: 30 PGA Tour players who qualified for the 2022 Tour Championship

RANKING PLAYER POINTS PREV
1 Scottie Scheffler 4205.983 2
2 Patrick Cantlay 4129.35 7
3 Will Zalatoris 3680.099 1
4 Xander Schauffele 2824.538 6
5 Sam Burns 2604.512 4
6 Cameron Smith 2547.568 3
7 Rory McIlroy 2413.875 9
8 Tony Finau 2375.697 5
9 Sepp Straka 2224.303 8
10 Sungjae Im 2200.503 11
11 Jon Rahm 2107.797 14
12 Scott Stallings 2051.78 46
13 Justin Thomas 2024.626 10
14 Cameron Young 1997.161 13
15 Matt Fitzpatrick 1979.508 12
16 Max Homa 1817.691 16
17 Hideki Matsuyama 1765.237 15
18 Jordan Spieth 1750.228 17
19 Joaquin Niemann 1750.108 19
20 Viktor Hovland 1535.389 18
21 Collin Morikawa 1481.006 20
22 Billy Horschel 1471.215 22
23 Tom Hoge 1459.42 21
24 Corey Conners 1454.303 29
25 Brian Harman 1411.711 23
26 K.H. Lee 1406.399 33
27 J.T. Poston 1367.538 24
28 Sahith Theegala 1306.658 27
29 Adam Scott 1299.177 45
30 Aaron Wise 1240.795 31

Players eliminated from the 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs at BMW Championship

RANKING PLAYER POINTS PREV
31 Shane Lowry 1222.294 37
32 Trey Mullinax 1181.097 40
33 J.J. Spaun 1177.484 30
34 Joohyung Kim 1153.588 25
35 Davis Riley 1149.931 26
36 Denny McCarthy 1110.678 35
37 Maverick McNealy 1110.661 32
38 Kevin Kisner 1094.736 28
39 Keith Mitchell 1063.354 38
40 Kurt Kitayama 1014.627 48
41 Lucas Glover 1014.081 34
42 Seamus Power 1006.479 36
43 Lucas Herbert 1004.457 54
44 Russell Henley 1002.409 43
45 Andrew Putnam 989.131 47
46 Taylor Pendrith 986.753 67
47 Cameron Tringale 974.473 39
48 Tyrrell Hatton 972.374 50
49 Mito Pereira 962.055 41
50 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 956.734 60
51 Luke List 956.62 42
52 Emiliano Grillo 948.333 55
53 Keegan Bradley 945.749 44
54 Sebastián Muñoz 900.608 49
55 Cam Davis 894.67 51
56 Mackenzie Hughes 841.479 52
57 Si Woo Kim 815.129 53
58 Marc Leishman 787.356 68
59 Brendan Steele 782.734 64
60 Troy Merritt 777.359 57
61 Adam Hadwin 777.013 59
62 Tommy Fleetwood 766.407 56
63 Chez Reavie 766.128 58
64 Matt Kuchar 763.997 63
65 Taylor Moore 747.614 62
66 Chris Kirk 725.319 61
67 Harold Varner III 717.077 65
68 Alex Noren 710.096 66
69 Alex Smalley 701.165 69
70 Wyndham Clark 661.997 70

