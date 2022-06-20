2022 Travelers Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Travelers Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week Rory McIlroy, who comes into the week at +900 betting odds.

Scottie Scheffer is next best on the table at 10-to-1, with Justin Thomas at 11-to-1.

Patrick Cantlay is at 12-to-1 betting odds.

2022 TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds | One and Done | Cheat Sheet | Recent Form | Finish Database | Discord

This week, we have the Travelers Championship, with the PGA Tour heading back to the Hartford area. TPC River Highlands is a fun course with lots of drama and plenty of chances to score. A great approach game has to be set up with a top-shelf off-the-tee game.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 Travelers Championship betting odds: Outright winner