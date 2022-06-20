2022 Travelers Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
2022 Travelers Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

06/20/2022 at 1:06 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Travelers Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week Rory McIlroy, who comes into the week at +900 betting odds.

Scottie Scheffer is next best on the table at 10-to-1, with Justin Thomas at 11-to-1.

Patrick Cantlay is at 12-to-1 betting odds.

2022 TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds | One and Done | Cheat Sheet | Recent Form | Finish Database | Discord

This week, we have the Travelers Championship, with the PGA Tour heading back to the Hartford area. TPC River Highlands is a fun course with lots of drama and plenty of chances to score. A great approach game has to be set up with a top-shelf off-the-tee game.

2022 Travelers Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Rory McIlroy 900
Scottie Scheffler 1000
Justin Thomas 1100
Patrick Cantlay 1200
Xander Schauffele 1600
Sam Burns 1800
Jordan Spieth 2000
Joaquin Niemann 2200
Tony Finau 2600
Sungjae Im 2800
Davis Riley 3000
Keegan Bradley 3300
Aaron Wise 3500
Brooks Koepka 3500
Mito Pereira 3500
Marc Leishman 4500
Tommy Fleetwood 4500
Brian Harman 5000
Harold Varner III 5500
Brendon Todd 6000
Webb Simpson 6000
Brendan Steele 6600
Denny McCarthy 6600
Jason Kokrak 6600
Russell Henley 6600
Keith Mitchell 7500
Maverick McNealy 7500
Christian Bezuidenhout 8000
Si Woo Kim 8000
Cameron Tringale 10000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 10000
Nick Hardy 10000
Rickie Fowler 10000
Harris English 11000
Mackenzie Hughes 11000
Patrick Rodgers 11000
Kevin Kisner 11500
Aaron Rai 12500
Matthew Nesmith 12500
Sahith Theegala 12500
Tom Hoge 12500
C.T. Pan 13000
Chez Reavie 14000
Jhonattan Vegas 14000
Kevin Streelman 14000
Lanto Griffin 14000
Luke List 14000
Anirban Lahiri 15000
Cameron Champ 15000
Emiliano Grillo 15000
Sepp Straka 15000
Adam Long 16000
Charles Howell III 16000
Lucas Glover 16000
Matt Wallace 16000
Ryan Palmer 16000
Stephan Jaeger 16000
Doug Ghim 17500
Dylan Frittelli 17500
Hank Lebioda 17500
James Hahn 17500
Russell Knox 17500
Wyndham Clark 17500
Alex Smalley 18500
Andrew Putnam 20000
Austin Smotherman 20000
Erik van Rooyen 20000
J.J. Spaun 20000
John Huh 20000
Kramer Hickok 20000
Matthew Wolff 20000
Matthias Schwab 20000
Scott Stallings 20000
Stewart Cink 20000
Troy Merritt 20000
Zach Johnson 20000
Adam Svensson 22500
Charley Hoffman 22500
Danny Willett 22500
Garrick Higgo 22500
Lee Hodges 22500
Martin Laird 22500
Patton Kizzire 22500
Scott Piercy 22500
Callum Tarren 25000
Doc Redman 27500
Brandt Snedeker 30000
Nate Lashley 30000
Rory Sabbatini 30000
Vincent Whaley 35000
Harry Higgs 40000




