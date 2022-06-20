2022 Travelers Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Travelers Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.
The PGA Tour betting favorite this week Rory McIlroy, who comes into the week at +900 betting odds.
Scottie Scheffer is next best on the table at 10-to-1, with Justin Thomas at 11-to-1.
Patrick Cantlay is at 12-to-1 betting odds.
2022 TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds | One and Done | Cheat Sheet | Recent Form | Finish Database | Discord
This week, we have the Travelers Championship, with the PGA Tour heading back to the Hartford area. TPC River Highlands is a fun course with lots of drama and plenty of chances to score. A great approach game has to be set up with a top-shelf off-the-tee game.
JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!
2022 Travelers Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Rory McIlroy
|900
|Scottie Scheffler
|1000
|Justin Thomas
|1100
|Patrick Cantlay
|1200
|Xander Schauffele
|1600
|Sam Burns
|1800
|Jordan Spieth
|2000
|Joaquin Niemann
|2200
|Tony Finau
|2600
|Sungjae Im
|2800
|Davis Riley
|3000
|Keegan Bradley
|3300
|Aaron Wise
|3500
|Brooks Koepka
|3500
|Mito Pereira
|3500
|Marc Leishman
|4500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|4500
|Brian Harman
|5000
|Harold Varner III
|5500
|Brendon Todd
|6000
|Webb Simpson
|6000
|Brendan Steele
|6600
|Denny McCarthy
|6600
|Jason Kokrak
|6600
|Russell Henley
|6600
|Keith Mitchell
|7500
|Maverick McNealy
|7500
|Christian Bezuidenhout
|8000
|Si Woo Kim
|8000
|Cameron Tringale
|10000
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|10000
|Nick Hardy
|10000
|Rickie Fowler
|10000
|Harris English
|11000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|11000
|Patrick Rodgers
|11000
|Kevin Kisner
|11500
|Aaron Rai
|12500
|Matthew Nesmith
|12500
|Sahith Theegala
|12500
|Tom Hoge
|12500
|C.T. Pan
|13000
|Chez Reavie
|14000
|Jhonattan Vegas
|14000
|Kevin Streelman
|14000
|Lanto Griffin
|14000
|Luke List
|14000
|Anirban Lahiri
|15000
|Cameron Champ
|15000
|Emiliano Grillo
|15000
|Sepp Straka
|15000
|Adam Long
|16000
|Charles Howell III
|16000
|Lucas Glover
|16000
|Matt Wallace
|16000
|Ryan Palmer
|16000
|Stephan Jaeger
|16000
|Doug Ghim
|17500
|Dylan Frittelli
|17500
|Hank Lebioda
|17500
|James Hahn
|17500
|Russell Knox
|17500
|Wyndham Clark
|17500
|Alex Smalley
|18500
|Andrew Putnam
|20000
|Austin Smotherman
|20000
|Erik van Rooyen
|20000
|J.J. Spaun
|20000
|John Huh
|20000
|Kramer Hickok
|20000
|Matthew Wolff
|20000
|Matthias Schwab
|20000
|Scott Stallings
|20000
|Stewart Cink
|20000
|Troy Merritt
|20000
|Zach Johnson
|20000
|Adam Svensson
|22500
|Charley Hoffman
|22500
|Danny Willett
|22500
|Garrick Higgo
|22500
|Lee Hodges
|22500
|Martin Laird
|22500
|Patton Kizzire
|22500
|Scott Piercy
|22500
|Callum Tarren
|25000
|Doc Redman
|27500
|Brandt Snedeker
|30000
|Nate Lashley
|30000
|Rory Sabbatini
|30000
|Vincent Whaley
|35000
|Harry Higgs
|40000