2022 Travelers Championship expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 Travelers Championship is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at TPC River Highlands near Hartford, Conn.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2022 Travelers Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 Travelers Championship preview

The Travelers Championship is this week, and the PGA Tour's Connecticut stop is always a fun tournament. TPC River Highlands is a great host venue, and the players love the variety of holes they get on this course.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 Travelers Championship rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy successfully defended his Canadian Open title in a pressure-cooker final round, and he gave himself yet another good look at major No. 5.

2. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler hung in there on Sunday and nearly had a second major this year. He's playing amazing golf.

3. Justin Thomas: JT couldn't quite muster a big challenge this past weekend, but there's a reason he keeps playing this tournament.

4. Jon Rahm: People are going to sleep on Rahm this week, but his game is ideal for tough-course situations, as his record at Memorial indicates.

5. Sam Burns: Burns has been playing well a lot of the time, and he seems to have figured out he's clearly an elite player on the PGA Tour.

6. Jordan Spieth: Spieth could totally win this Travelers Championship, and you'd be foolish to think otherwise.

7. Keegan Bradley: It was genuinely cool to see Bradley moved by the Boston crowd that pulled hard for him at the US Open. I think it'll motivate him.

8. Denny McCarthy: Denny played fantastic golf over the weekend at the US Open, and he seems to be trending toward a win.

9. Aaron Wise: Wise has been enjoying a great season, developing back into the player we thought he might have been three years ago.

10. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay has venues he likes, and he tends to do well on them. Memorial was a breakout. Then back in the cave at the US Open. Maybe out again this week?