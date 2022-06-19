2022 Travelers Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Travelers Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.
The Travelers Championship field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 35th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 26th event in the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season.
We do yet not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.
The field will be playing for an $8.3 million purse, with 24 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Travelers Championship field
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Paul Barjon
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Jonas Blixt
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Austin Cook
- Adam D'Amario
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Luke Donald
- Tyler Duncan
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Christopher Gotterup
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Scott Gutschewski
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Cole Hammer
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- J.J. Henry
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Morgan Hoffmann
- Tom Hoge
- Charles Howell III
- Mackenzie Hughes
- John Huh
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Benjamin James
- Zach Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Si Woo Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Brooks Koepka
- Ben Kohles
- Jason Kokrak
- Kelly Kraft
- Anirban Lahiri
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Danny Lee
- K.H. Lee
- Marc Leishman
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Denny McCarthy
- William McGirt
- Max McGreevy
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Henrik Norlander
- Andrew Novak
- Carlos Ortiz
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Mito Pereira
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Seth Reeves
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matthias Schwab
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Brian Stuard
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Curtis Thompson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Dawie van der Walt
- Erik van Rooyen
- Harold Varner III
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Vince Whaley
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Jared Wolfe
- Matthew Wolff
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
Top 50 players in 2022 Travelers Championship field
- 1. Scottie Scheffler
- 3. Rory McIlroy
- 4. Patrick Cantlay
- 5. Justin Thomas
- 9. Sam Burns
- 10. Jordan Spieth
- 12. Xander Schauffele
- 15. Tony Finau
- 17. Joaquin Niemann
- 19. Brooks Koepka
- 21. Sungjae Im
- 28. Harris English
- 32. Kevin Kisner
- 34. Jason Kokrak
- 35. Harold Varner III
- 39. Tom Hoge
- 40. Tommy Fleetwood
- 41. Seamus Power
- 42. Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- 44. Aaron Wise
- 45. Mito Pereira
- 47. Keegan Bradley
- 49. Russell Henley
- 50. Brian Harman