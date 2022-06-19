2022 Travelers Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Travelers Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

The Travelers Championship field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 35th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 26th event in the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season.

We do yet not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

MEMBERHSHIP HAS ITS BENEFITS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for an $8.3 million purse, with 24 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

WANT TO TALK GOLF WITH US? JOIN OUR DISCORD!

2022 Travelers Championship field

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Paul Barjon

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Jonas Blixt

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Austin Cook

Adam D'Amario

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Luke Donald

Tyler Duncan

Harris English

Tony Finau

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Christopher Gotterup

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Scott Gutschewski

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Cole Hammer

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

J.J. Henry

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Morgan Hoffmann

Tom Hoge

Charles Howell III

Mackenzie Hughes

John Huh

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Benjamin James

Zach Johnson

Sung Kang

Si Woo Kim

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Brooks Koepka

Ben Kohles

Jason Kokrak

Kelly Kraft

Anirban Lahiri

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Danny Lee

K.H. Lee

Marc Leishman

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Denny McCarthy

William McGirt

Max McGreevy

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Moore

Trey Mullinax

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann

Henrik Norlander

Andrew Novak

Carlos Ortiz

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Mito Pereira

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Seth Reeves

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matthias Schwab

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Curtis Thompson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Dawie van der Walt

Erik van Rooyen

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Vince Whaley

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Jared Wolfe

Matthew Wolff

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Top 50 players in 2022 Travelers Championship field