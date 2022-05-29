2022 the Memorial Tournament field: Players, rankings

The 2022 the Memorial Tournament field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Muirfield Village Country Club in Dublin, Ohio.
The the Memorial Tournament field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and more.
This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 32nd tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 23rd event in the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.
The field will be playing for an $12 million purse, with 32 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 the Memorial Tournament field
- Abraham Ancer
- Daniel Berger
- Keegan Bradley
- Ryan Brehm
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Patrick Cantlay
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Harris English
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Brandon Hagy
- Brian Harman
- Lucas Herbert
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Charles Howell III
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Matt Jones
- Chan Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Matt Kuchar
- Anirban Lahiri
- Martin Laird
- Nate Lashley
- Danny Lee
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Marc Leishman
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Curtis Luck
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- William McGirt
- Rory McIlroy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Jediah Morgan
- Collin Morikawa
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Carlos Ortiz
- John Pak
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Mito Pereira
- Pat Perez
- James Piot
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Patrick Reed
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Xander Schauffele
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Laird Shepherd
- Alex Smalley
- Cameron Smith
- Brandt Snedeker
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Adam Svensson
- Hudson Swafford
- Sahith Theegala
- Cameron Tringale
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Camilo Villegas
- Nick Watney
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2022 the Memorial Tournament field
- 2. Jon Rahm
- 3. Cameron Smith
- 4. Collin Morikawa
- 6. Patrick Cantlay
- 7. Viktor Hovland
- 8. Rory McIlroy
- 9. Jordan Spieth
- 11. Xander Schauffele
- 12. Hideki Matsuyama
- 14. Will Zalatoris
- 15. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 16. Billy Horschel
- 17. Joaquin Niemann
- 19. Abraham Ancer
- 22. Sungjae Im
- 25. Bryson DeChambeau
- 26. Shane Lowry
- 27. Harris English
- 28. Daniel Berger
- 29. Max Homa
- 30. Cameron Young
- 33. Corey Conners
- 37. Tom Hoge
- 38. Patrick Reed
- 40. Seamus Power
- 42. Adam Scott
- 43. Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- 44. Lucas Herbert
- 46. Keegan Bradley
- 47. Cameron Tringale
- 49. Guillermo Pereira
- 50. Marc Leishman