2022 the Memorial Tournament field: Players, rankings

The 2022 the Memorial Tournament field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Muirfield Village Country Club in Dublin, Ohio.

The the Memorial Tournament field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and more.

This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 32nd tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 23rd event in the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

MEMBERHSHIP HAS ITS BENEFITS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for an $12 million purse, with 32 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

WANT TO TALK GOLF WITH US? JOIN OUR DISCORD!

2022 the Memorial Tournament field

Abraham Ancer

Daniel Berger

Keegan Bradley

Ryan Brehm

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Patrick Cantlay

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner

Harris English

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

Brian Harman

Lucas Herbert

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Charles Howell III

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Matt Jones

Chan Kim

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Matt Kuchar

Anirban Lahiri

Martin Laird

Nate Lashley

Danny Lee

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

Marc Leishman

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Curtis Luck

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

William McGirt

Rory McIlroy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Jediah Morgan

Collin Morikawa

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Carlos Ortiz

John Pak

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Mito Pereira

Pat Perez

James Piot

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Patrick Reed

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Xander Schauffele

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Laird Shepherd

Alex Smalley

Cameron Smith

Brandt Snedeker

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Adam Svensson

Hudson Swafford

Sahith Theegala

Cameron Tringale

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Nick Watney

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2022 the Memorial Tournament field