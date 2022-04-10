2022 RBC Heritage field: Players, rankings

The 2022 RBC Heritage field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.
The RBC Heritage field is headlined by the likes of Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 26th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 17th event in the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season.
We do yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
MEMBERHSHIP HAS ITS BENEFITS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!
The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.
The field will be playing for an $8 million purse, with 26 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
WANT TO TALK GOLF WITH US? JOIN OUR DISCORD!
2022 RBC Heritage field
- Abraham Ancer
- Daniel Berger
- Ryan Brehm
- Scott Brown
- Wesley Bryan
- Jonathan Byrd
- Patrick Cantlay
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Morgan Deneen
- Luke Donald
- Tyler Duncan
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Jim Furyk
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Branden Grace
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Charley Hoffman
- Morgan Hoffmann
- Tom Hoge
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Charles Howell III
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Takumi Kanaya
- Sung Kang
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Jason Kokrak
- Matt Kuchar
- Anirban Lahiri
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Danny Lee
- K.H. Lee
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Davis Love III
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Denny McCarthy
- Graeme McDowell
- William McGirt
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Collin Morikawa
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Kevin Na
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Bryson Nimmer
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Carlos Ortiz
- C.T. Pan
- Mito Pereira
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- James Piot
- J.T. Poston
- Ian Poulter
- Andrew Putnam
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Sam Ryder
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Webb Simpson
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Cameron Smith
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Henrik Stenson
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Brian Stuard
- Adam Svensson
- Hudson Swafford
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Harold Varner III
- Camilo Villegas
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Cameron Young
Top 50 players in 2022 RBC Heritage field
- 3. Collin Morikawa
- 5. Patrick Cantlay
- 7. Justin Thomas
- 8. Dustin Johnson
- 13. Billy Horschel
- 15. Abraham Ancer
- 16. Tyrrell Hatton
- 18. Jordan Spieth
- 20. Joaquin Niemann
- 21. Daniel Berger
- 24. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 26. Sungjae Im
- 27. Kevin Kisner
- 28. Jason Kokrak
- 30. Kevin Na
- 32. Corey Conners
- 35. Shane Lowry
- 38. Tom Hoge
- 39. Webb Simpson
- 40. Harold Varner III
- 42. Russell Henley
- 44. Lucas Herbert
- 46. Cameron Young
- 47. Tommy Fleetwood
- 49. Si Woo Kim
- 50. Takumi Kanaya