2022 RBC Heritage field: Players, rankings

The 2022 RBC Heritage field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

The RBC Heritage field is headlined by the likes of Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 26th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 17th event in the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season.

We do yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for an $8 million purse, with 26 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 RBC Heritage field

Abraham Ancer

Daniel Berger

Ryan Brehm

Scott Brown

Wesley Bryan

Jonathan Byrd

Patrick Cantlay

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Morgan Deneen

Luke Donald

Tyler Duncan

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Jim Furyk

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Branden Grace

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Charley Hoffman

Morgan Hoffmann

Tom Hoge

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Charles Howell III

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Takumi Kanaya

Sung Kang

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Jason Kokrak

Matt Kuchar

Anirban Lahiri

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Danny Lee

K.H. Lee

Luke List

Adam Long

Davis Love III

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Denny McCarthy

Graeme McDowell

William McGirt

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Collin Morikawa

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Na

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann

Bryson Nimmer

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Carlos Ortiz

C.T. Pan

Mito Pereira

Pat Perez

Scott Piercy

James Piot

J.T. Poston

Ian Poulter

Andrew Putnam

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Sam Ryder

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Webb Simpson

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Cameron Smith

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Henrik Stenson

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Adam Svensson

Hudson Swafford

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Harold Varner III

Camilo Villegas

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Cameron Young

Top 50 players in 2022 RBC Heritage field