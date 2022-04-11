2022 RBC Heritage PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2021 Fortinet Championship, continue this week with the 2022 RBC Heritage and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the RBC Heritage. Harbour Town Golf Links is a really tight golf course, and that puts off some players. But being able to play this golf course is quite a skill, and there are a variety of players who absolutely thrive at this course.

2022 RBC Heritage One and Done picks

Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay was OK for much of the Masters but wasn't a factor in the end. He's a fan of this course for sure.

Matt Fitzpatrick: Fitzpatrick had himself a nice Masters, and he's finished T-14 here twice in the last four years.

Russell Henley: Henley came out on Sunday at Augusta like a man on fire, though he cooled off a bit. Consistently excellent player.

Matt Kuchar: Kuchar loves this event, and he's been in the top 16 in his last two starts. He had last week off, too.

Webb Simpson: Simpson hasn't played a ton of golf this year, but he was good enough at Augusta and has a great track record at Harbour Town.

My pick this week is Matt Kuchar. This whole season has been making the right play and not getting much out of it, so I'm going to make a marginal play.

2022-2022 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks