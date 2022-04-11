2022 RBC Heritage expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 RBC Heritage is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2022 RBC Heritage rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 RBC Heritage preview

The RBC Heritage is this week, and the tour heads to a course that very much feels like the opposite of Augusta National -- except it's not. Both courses demand a lot off the tee and second shots that play to small targets. The difference is that the small targets at Harbour Town are both physically and effectively small.

2022 RBC Heritage rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Collin Morikawa: The best ballstriker on the PGA Tour is in Hilton Head? Sign me up.

2. Justin Thomas: Thomas was too far back to make anything happen on Sunday at Augusta, but his impressive repertoire should do well here.

3. Matt Fitzpatrick: Fitzpatrick has a pair of T-14 finishes in this event, and he had a strong Masters.

4. Sungjae Im: Im is clearly a Masters fan, and his short game should thrive here if he gets in trouble.

5. Patrick Cantlay: Something is off about Cantlay compared to last year, but he comes to a place where he has finished in the top seven three times.

6. Dustin Johnson: I took a bit of a flier on DJ last week, thinking he had perhaps found something. It wasn't all the way there, but he likes here and is playing better.

7. Shane Lowry: We should probably jump all over Lowry this week given a good record in the event and he's having a great season.

8. Joaquin Niemann: Niemann faded some on the weekend at the Masters, but the Chilean is playing great overall and has shown promise here.

9. Harold Varner III: HV3 faded on Saturday at the Masters, but he was great in his first appearance with a T-23 finish. Was runner-up here last year.

10. Webb Simpson/Matt Kuchar: I'm just going to lump these guys together. They're horses for courses, and you should consider them.