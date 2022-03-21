2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

03/21/2022 at 8:54 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +1200 betting odds.

Justin Thomas and Viktor Hovland are next best on the table at 14-to-1.

Collin Morikawa is at 16-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play, with the tournament played in its typical setup to the Masters. For most in this field, this is the final Masters tune-up. That said, it's not a good one. This week is zany, and results are almost impossible to predict. You're better off taking a shot once we get into the knockout stages.

2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Jon Rahm 1200
Justin Thomas 1400
Viktor Hovland 1400
Collin Morikawa 1600
Scottie Scheffler 1800
Dustin Johnson 2000
Patrick Cantlay 2200
Xander Schauffele 2500
Bryson DeChambeau 2800
Daniel Berger 2800
Brooks Koepka 3000
Jordan Spieth 3000
Billy Horschel 3300
Joaquin Niemann 3300
Louis Oosthuizen 3300
Tyrrell Hatton 3300
Paul Casey 4000
Sam Burns 4000
Shane Lowry 4000
Matthew Fitzpatrick 4500
Sung-Jae Im 4500
Abraham Ancer 5000
Adam Scott 5000
Russell Henley 5000
Sergio Garcia 5000
Tommy Fleetwood 5000
Tony Finau 5000
Will Zalatoris 5000
Corey Conners 6000
Max Homa 6000
Alex Noren 6600
Brian Harman 6600
Jason Kokrak 6600
Patrick Reed 6600
Robert MacIntyre 6600
Talor Gooch 6600
Webb Simpson 6600
Kevin Kisner 7500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 8000
Keegan Bradley 8000
Keith Mitchell 8000
Marc Leishman 8000
Sepp Straka 8000
Si Woo Kim 8000
Harold Varner 9000
Bubba Watson 10000
Ian Poulter 10000
Justin Rose 10000
Thomas Pieters 10000
Cameron Tringale 11000
Tom Hoge 11000
Cameron Young 12500
Kevin Na 12500
Lee Westwood 12500
Seamus Power 12500
Sebastian Munoz 12500
Erik Van Rooyen 15000
Lucas Herbert 15000
Luke List 15000
Mackenzie Hughes 15000
Matthew Wolff 15000
Min Woo Lee 17500
Richard Bland 20000
Takumi Kanaya 20000

