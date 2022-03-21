2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +1200 betting odds.

Justin Thomas and Viktor Hovland are next best on the table at 14-to-1.

Collin Morikawa is at 16-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play, with the tournament played in its typical setup to the Masters. For most in this field, this is the final Masters tune-up. That said, it's not a good one. This week is zany, and results are almost impossible to predict. You're better off taking a shot once we get into the knockout stages.

2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play betting odds: Outright winner