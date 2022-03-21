2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas.
The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +1200 betting odds.
Justin Thomas and Viktor Hovland are next best on the table at 14-to-1.
Collin Morikawa is at 16-to-1 betting odds.
This week, we have the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play, with the tournament played in its typical setup to the Masters. For most in this field, this is the final Masters tune-up. That said, it's not a good one. This week is zany, and results are almost impossible to predict. You're better off taking a shot once we get into the knockout stages.
2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Jon Rahm
|1200
|Justin Thomas
|1400
|Viktor Hovland
|1400
|Collin Morikawa
|1600
|Scottie Scheffler
|1800
|Dustin Johnson
|2000
|Patrick Cantlay
|2200
|Xander Schauffele
|2500
|Bryson DeChambeau
|2800
|Daniel Berger
|2800
|Brooks Koepka
|3000
|Jordan Spieth
|3000
|Billy Horschel
|3300
|Joaquin Niemann
|3300
|Louis Oosthuizen
|3300
|Tyrrell Hatton
|3300
|Paul Casey
|4000
|Sam Burns
|4000
|Shane Lowry
|4000
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|4500
|Sung-Jae Im
|4500
|Abraham Ancer
|5000
|Adam Scott
|5000
|Russell Henley
|5000
|Sergio Garcia
|5000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|5000
|Tony Finau
|5000
|Will Zalatoris
|5000
|Corey Conners
|6000
|Max Homa
|6000
|Alex Noren
|6600
|Brian Harman
|6600
|Jason Kokrak
|6600
|Patrick Reed
|6600
|Robert MacIntyre
|6600
|Talor Gooch
|6600
|Webb Simpson
|6600
|Kevin Kisner
|7500
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|8000
|Keegan Bradley
|8000
|Keith Mitchell
|8000
|Marc Leishman
|8000
|Sepp Straka
|8000
|Si Woo Kim
|8000
|Harold Varner
|9000
|Bubba Watson
|10000
|Ian Poulter
|10000
|Justin Rose
|10000
|Thomas Pieters
|10000
|Cameron Tringale
|11000
|Tom Hoge
|11000
|Cameron Young
|12500
|Kevin Na
|12500
|Lee Westwood
|12500
|Seamus Power
|12500
|Sebastian Munoz
|12500
|Erik Van Rooyen
|15000
|Lucas Herbert
|15000
|Luke List
|15000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|15000
|Matthew Wolff
|15000
|Min Woo Lee
|17500
|Richard Bland
|20000
|Takumi Kanaya
|20000