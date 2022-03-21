2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play, Corales Puntacana Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2021 Fortinet Championship, continue this week with the 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play and Corales Puntacana Championship and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have two events: the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play and the Corales Puntacana Championship.

We have to remember that there's very little correlation between current form and match play results. It doesn't even really matter which group a player falls into; there's just too much variance, even compared to a weekly PGA Tour event.

Then we have the Dominican Republic event, which does seem to have some tendencies, but the event is also an oppo-field event that sometimes produces random winners.

2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play One and Done picks

Kevin Kisner: Have you heard that Kisner's a match-play guy? He's legit good in this format.

Sergio Garcia: Garcia calls Austin home and knows this course pretty well. Seems to get through to the knockout stage here well.

Billy Horschel: The defending champion has been playing great golf this year, so why not like him?

Brian Harman: Harman is playing well, and he's really annoying to play in match play.

My pick this week is Sergio Garcia. This is a dart-throw kind-of week, so I'm not burning a top player.

2022 Corales Puntacana Championship One and Done picks

Joseph Bramlett: I continue to like his game in these tropical environments, and he finished T-28 in Puerto Rico.

Joel Dahmen: Dahmen hasn't missed a cut in quite a while, played OK at Valspar and is defending champion.

Rasmus Hojgaard: He and his brother Nicolai are competing this week, and both have done really well on the DP World Tour.

David Lipsky: Lipsky makes plenty of cuts on the PGA Tour, and sometimes he throws in a top-30 finish.

My pick this week is Joel Dahmen. He's playing pretty well, and he seemed jacked for his buddy Sam Burns to win on Sunday.

2022-2022 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks