2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the tournament at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play preview

The WGC Dell Technologies Match Play is this week, and the event features 45 of the world top 50, with a handful of players choosing to skip out on what will be, for much of the field, their last event before the Masters.

Take a look at my top 10 for this week, and then we'll come back once the draw is done to make a prediction for a group winner from each of the 16 groups of four.

2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Scottie Scheffler: The hottest player in the world got to the final here last year, and he's since won two big tournaments in rapid succession.

2. Sam Burns: Burns has three wins in the last 12 months, including two at the Valspar Championship.

3. Justin Thomas: JT keeps finishing in the top 10, even when he has a Sunday that just isn't quite good enough. One of these days, not too long from now, he'll finish off a win.

4. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay clearly doesn't like TPC Sawgrass, but that doesn't mean he can't be a great match-play contestant this week.

5. Collin Morikawa: Great ballstrikers are hard to beat in match play because they apply so much pressure, but his poor putting is a drawback.

6. Billy Horschel: The defending champion has been playing great golf this year, and his mindset has to be annoying for an opponent.

7. Viktor Hovland: If this weren't a match-play event, I'd range Hovland higher, but his short-game struggles make him tough to back in 1 v. 1 situations.

8. Jon Rahm: Rahm just has not put it all together much this year, but his B-game is still extremely good.

9. Daniel Berger: Berger is so often overlooked, but his strokes-gained numbers since the return from the Covid lockdown are top notch.

10. Sergio Garcia: You have to be wondering why I'd put Sergio in the top 10, but he's a local, likes this course and plays well in this event.