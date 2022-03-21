2022 Corales Puntacana Championship expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the tournament at Corales Golf Course in the Dominican Republic.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 Corales Puntacana Championship preview

The Corales Puntacana Championship is this week, and the event is the opposite-field event this week. Unlike with Puerto Rico, which was played opposite a nearly full-field event, the Corales is against a 64-player field, so we get some higher-quality players.

Take a look at my top 10 for this week.

2022 Corales Puntacana Championship rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Joel Dahmen: The defending champion is playing pretty well. He was decent at the Valspar and enjoyed a top-six finish at Pebble.

2. Sahith Theegala: Sahith finished T-7 at Valspar, and he continues to show he is on the upswing.

3. Jhonattan Vegas: Vegas is a consistent player who makes a lot of money in this weaker-field events.

4. Nate Lashley: Lashley has been playing pretty well, and he was T-7 in Puerto Rico, our last oppo-field event.

5. Mark Hubbard: Hubbard has enjoyed a great season and done well with his limited appearances. I expect more this week.

6. David Lipsky: Lipsky does well in wind-challenged environments, and he's done a good job this year of making money on the PGA Tour.

7. Kramer Hickok: Hickok has potential, he really does. He just hasn't become consistent enough yet, but he's a better player in this field.

8. Adam Svensson: Svensson is going to be a sexy pick this week, and he did finish T-7 at the Sony, which offers a similar environment to the DR.

9. Bill Haas: A lot of people are going to like Haas this week given how he's played in the last month or so, but I'm not totally convinced.

10. Hudson Swafford: Swafford has won this tournament, and he's won this season. He's also missed every cut since winning, so...