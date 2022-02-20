2022 The Honda Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2022 The Honda Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

The Honda Classic field is headlined by the likes of Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger, Sungjae Im and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 17th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the eighth event in the 2022 portion of the 2020-2022 season.

We do yet not have Monday qualifiers for this invitational event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

MEMBERHSHIP HAS ITS BENEFITS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for an $12 million purse, with 12 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

WANT TO TALK GOLF WITH US? JOIN OUR DISCORD!

2022 The Honda Classic field

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Paul Barjon

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Wesley Bryan

Hayden Buckley

Bronson Burgoon

Stewart Cink

Erik Compton

Austin Cook

Joshua Creel

Luke Donald

Brett Drewitt

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Bill Haas

Brandon Hagy

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Lucas Herbert

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Lee Hodges

Nicolai Hojgaard

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Charles Howell III

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

John Huh

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Martin Kaymer

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Jim Knous

Russell Knox

Brooks Koepka

Chase Koepka

Ben Kohles

Kelly Kraft

Anirban Lahiri

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

K.H. Lee

David Lipsky

Davis Love III

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

William McGirt

Max McGreevy

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Moore

Alan Morin

Trey Mullinax

Grayson Murray

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann

Seung-Yul Noh

Alex Noren

Andrew Novak

Louis Oosthuizen

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Mito Pereira

J.T. Poston

Ian Poulter

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Doc Redman

Patrick Reed

Seth Reeves

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Adam Schenk

Matthias Schwab

Charl Schwartzel

Chase Seiffert

Greyson Sigg

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

J.J. Spaun

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Henrik Stenson

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Adam Svensson

Hudson Swafford

Callum Tarren

Nick Taylor

Curtis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Peter Uihlein

Dawie van der Walt

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Lee Westwood

Vince Whaley

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Jared Wolfe

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Cameron Young

Top 50 players in 2022 The Honda Classic field

13. Louis Oosthuizen

15. Brooks Koepka

20. Daniel Berger

21. Billy Horschel

24. Sungjae Im

26. Patrick Reed

32. Joaquin Niemann

34. Matthew Wolff

40. Lee Westwood

43. Tommy Fleetwood

49. Shane Lowry

50. Lucas Herbert