2022 The Honda Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2022 The Honda Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
The Honda Classic field is headlined by the likes of Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger, Sungjae Im and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 17th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the eighth event in the 2022 portion of the 2020-2022 season.
We do yet not have Monday qualifiers for this invitational event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.
The field will be playing for an $12 million purse, with 12 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 The Honda Classic field
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Paul Barjon
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Wesley Bryan
- Hayden Buckley
- Bronson Burgoon
- Stewart Cink
- Erik Compton
- Austin Cook
- Joshua Creel
- Luke Donald
- Brett Drewitt
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Bill Haas
- Brandon Hagy
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Lucas Herbert
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Lee Hodges
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Charles Howell III
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- John Huh
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Martin Kaymer
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jim Knous
- Russell Knox
- Brooks Koepka
- Chase Koepka
- Ben Kohles
- Kelly Kraft
- Anirban Lahiri
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- K.H. Lee
- David Lipsky
- Davis Love III
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- William McGirt
- Max McGreevy
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Moore
- Alan Morin
- Trey Mullinax
- Grayson Murray
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Alex Noren
- Andrew Novak
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Mito Pereira
- J.T. Poston
- Ian Poulter
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Reed
- Seth Reeves
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Adam Schenk
- Matthias Schwab
- Charl Schwartzel
- Chase Seiffert
- Greyson Sigg
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- J.J. Spaun
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Henrik Stenson
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Adam Svensson
- Hudson Swafford
- Callum Tarren
- Nick Taylor
- Curtis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Peter Uihlein
- Dawie van der Walt
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Lee Westwood
- Vince Whaley
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Jared Wolfe
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Cameron Young
Top 50 players in 2022 The Honda Classic field
- 13. Louis Oosthuizen
- 15. Brooks Koepka
- 20. Daniel Berger
- 21. Billy Horschel
- 24. Sungjae Im
- 26. Patrick Reed
- 32. Joaquin Niemann
- 34. Matthew Wolff
- 40. Lee Westwood
- 43. Tommy Fleetwood
- 49. Shane Lowry
- 50. Lucas Herbert