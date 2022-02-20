2022 The Honda Classic PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2021 Fortinet Championship, continue this week with the 2022 The Honda Classic and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have The Honda Classic, with the event taking on what was perceived to be a better date in comparison to The Players in the Florida Swing. However, the resulting field didn't pan out to be any better. Competing against all the West Coast events is tough right now, meaning Honda is a rest week for many top players.

Also, who had Dustin Johnson missing the cut at an event he's been a stud at for his entire career?

2022 The Honda Classic One and Done picks

Daniel Berger: Berger is one of the few name players competing this week, and he's a past champion with a T-4 finish in 2020.

Tommy Fleetwood: Fleetwood has a pair of top-fives here in the last four years, but there's interest in where his allegiance lies.

Billy Horschel: Horschel seems to show up out of nowhere sometimes, but he does have a decent history in this event.

Sungjae Im: Sungjae has won here, and he's a warrior out on the road most every week.

Russell Knox: Knox likes the wind and seems to like this venue.

My pick this week is Billy Horschel. This is a tough week with the lighter field, but I like where Horschel's game is.

2022-2022 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks

Fortinet Championship: Kevin Na (MC)

Sanderson Farms Championship: Mito Pereira (T-31)

Shriners Children's Open: Webb Simpson (MC)

The CJ Cup at Summit: Marc Leishman (T-38)

Zozo Championship: Rickie Fowler (T-44)

Buttefield Bermuda Championship: Matt Fitzpatrick (T-30)

World Wide Technology Championship: Abraham Ancer (T-7)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open: Talor Gooch (60th)

The RSM Classic: Russell Henley (T-22)

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Sungjae Im (T-8)

Sony Open in Hawaii: Kevin Kisner (T-3)

The American Express: Adam Hadwin (T-25)

Farmers Insurance Open: Will Zalatoris (P-2)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Maverick McNealy (T-33)

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Hideki Matsuyama (T-8)

The Genesis Invitational: Dustin Johnson (MC)

The Honda Classic: Billy Horschel