2022 The Honda Classic expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 The Honda Classic is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the tournament at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2022 The Honda Classic rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 The Honda Classic preview

The Honda Classic is this week, and the event features a field that's a pretty big step down from what we had at Riviera. It's an unfortunate circumstance for the Honda, which is well-supported but sits at a point on the schedule at the end of the West Coast swing and just before the Palmer and The Players.

Take a look at my top 10 for this week.

2022 The Honda Classic rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Daniel Berger: DB has to be the play this week given his prior record here. The boozy nature of the fans at the event could keep him relaxed, too.

2. Joaquin Niemann: Another place where Niemann's ball flight should work to his advantage. However, he will probably be gassed after winning at Riviera.

3. Brooks Koepka: Koepka got held back in Phoenix in the final round because of poor driving. That seemed to carry over to a MC at Riv. Still, he's a class player in this field.

4. Louis Oosthuizen: You know the deal with Louis: It's easy to like him in general, but it's almost impossible to like him to win on American soil. Still, T-14 in Phoenix.

5. Billy Horschel: Horschel has been solid all season, and he continues to play well. He's got a decent past at this venue.

6. Sungjae Im: Im has won here in the past, and you have to like him most weeks he plays.

7. Cameron Young: Young was a viable threat on Sunday at Riviera, and his length is a huge edge. He's gotten off to a great start in his PGA Tour career.

8. Keith Mitchell: Mitchell is a past winner here, and he's been playing great golf so far this season.

9. Mito Pereira: Mito finished T-15 at Riviera against a great field, and he's trending in the right direction.

10. Tommy Fleetwood: Fleetwood has a pair of top-five finishes in this event, and he was T-12 in Dubai, which is prone to wind.