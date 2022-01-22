2022 Farmers Insurance Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Farmers Insurance Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Torrey Pines Golf Courses near San Diego, Calif.

The Farmers Insurance Open field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 13th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the fourth event in the 2022 portion of the 2020-2022 season.

We do not yet have the four Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Wednesday through Saturday.

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for an $8.4 million purse, with 27 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Farmers Insurance Open field

Ryan Alford

Paul Barjon

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Jonas Blixt

Michael Block

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Hayden Buckley

Bronson Burgoon

Sam Burns

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Austin Cook

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Jason Dufner

Tony Finau

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Talor Gooch

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Scott Gutschewski

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Nick Hardy

Lucas Herbert

Jim Herman

Harry Higgs

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Mackenzie Hughes

John Huh

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Dustin Johnson

Kamaiu Johnson

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Si Woo Kim

Patton Kizzire

Brooks Koepka

Ben Kohles

Kelly Kraft

Anirban Lahiri

Martin Laird

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Danny Lee

K.H. Lee

Marc Leishman

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Tyler McCumber

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Trey Mullinax

Sebastián Muñoz

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann

Seung-Yul Noh

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Andrew Novak

Carlos Ortiz

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Mito Pereira

Pat Perez

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Patrick Reed

Seth Reeves

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Greyson Sigg

David Skinns

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Adam Svensson

Hudson Swafford

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Curtis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Peter Uihlein

Dawie van der Walt

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Vince Whaley

Aaron Wise

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Cameron Young

Kevin Yu

Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2022 Farmers Insurance Open field

1. Jon Rahm

3. Dustin Johnson

5. Justin Thomas

6. Xander Schauffele

9. Bryson DeChambeau

10. Hideki Matsuyama

13. Sam Burns

14. Scottie Scheffler

15. Jordan Spieth

17. Tony Finau

18. Brooks Koepka

23. Billy Horschel

25. Sungjae Im

26. Patrick Reed

30. Matthew Wolff

31. Talor Gooch

32. Joaquin Niemann

33. Marc Leishman

34. Max Homa

35. Phil Mickelson

37. Will Zalatoris

38. Corey Conners

42. Mackenzie Hughes

43. Lucas Herbert

46. Ryan Palmer

47. Justin Rose

50. Christiaan Bezuidenhout