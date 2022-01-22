2022 Farmers Insurance Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Farmers Insurance Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Torrey Pines Golf Courses near San Diego, Calif.
The Farmers Insurance Open field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 13th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the fourth event in the 2022 portion of the 2020-2022 season.
We do not yet have the four Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Wednesday through Saturday.
The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.
The field will be playing for an $8.4 million purse, with 27 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Farmers Insurance Open field
- Ryan Alford
- Paul Barjon
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Jonas Blixt
- Michael Block
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Hayden Buckley
- Bronson Burgoon
- Sam Burns
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Austin Cook
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Jason Dufner
- Tony Finau
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Talor Gooch
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Scott Gutschewski
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Nick Hardy
- Lucas Herbert
- Jim Herman
- Harry Higgs
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Mackenzie Hughes
- John Huh
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Dustin Johnson
- Kamaiu Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Si Woo Kim
- Patton Kizzire
- Brooks Koepka
- Ben Kohles
- Kelly Kraft
- Anirban Lahiri
- Martin Laird
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Danny Lee
- K.H. Lee
- Marc Leishman
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Tyler McCumber
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Andrew Novak
- Carlos Ortiz
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Mito Pereira
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Reed
- Seth Reeves
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Greyson Sigg
- David Skinns
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Adam Svensson
- Hudson Swafford
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Curtis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Peter Uihlein
- Dawie van der Walt
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Vince Whaley
- Aaron Wise
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Cameron Young
- Kevin Yu
- Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2022 Farmers Insurance Open field
- 1. Jon Rahm
- 3. Dustin Johnson
- 5. Justin Thomas
- 6. Xander Schauffele
- 9. Bryson DeChambeau
- 10. Hideki Matsuyama
- 13. Sam Burns
- 14. Scottie Scheffler
- 15. Jordan Spieth
- 17. Tony Finau
- 18. Brooks Koepka
- 23. Billy Horschel
- 25. Sungjae Im
- 26. Patrick Reed
- 30. Matthew Wolff
- 31. Talor Gooch
- 32. Joaquin Niemann
- 33. Marc Leishman
- 34. Max Homa
- 35. Phil Mickelson
- 37. Will Zalatoris
- 38. Corey Conners
- 42. Mackenzie Hughes
- 43. Lucas Herbert
- 46. Ryan Palmer
- 47. Justin Rose
- 50. Christiaan Bezuidenhout