2022 Farmers Insurance Open PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2021 Fortinet Championship, continue this week with the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have Farmers Insurance Open, with the event marking the start of 2022 events in the mainland United States. We have Dome Golf this week, or so it's dubbed on TV, with perfect conditions typically expected in the California desert. La Quinta Country Club gives up low scores, and the Dye Course doesn't have the bite it once did. Like the first two events, you'll need a ton of birdies to contend.

2022 Farmers Insurance Open One and Done picks

Jon Rahm: Under no circumstances would I suggest you play Rahm this week, but he does have two wins on this golf course.

Marc Leishman: Leishman was lovely to start the calendar year, and he's a primo HFC pick this week.

Tony Finau: Depends on how you feel about Finau, coming off a T-40 at the AmEx, but he likes this event.

Lanto Griffin: Griffin was a guy on the rise, then came back down a bit, but he was good last week. He likes this event.

Brandt Snedeker: Snedeker loves Torrey, and he seems to be figuring some things out.

Will Zalatoris: Great finish on the back of a 61 in the desert, and he might be getting better.

My pick this week is Abraham Ancer in my league where fall events don't count. In the full-season league, I'll go with Adam Hadwin. I can't push in with Thompson, even though I'm very tempted to do so.

Fortinet Championship: Kevin Na (MC)

Sanderson Farms Championship: Mito Pereira (T-31)

Shriners Children's Open: Webb Simpson (MC)

The CJ Cup at Summit: Marc Leishman (T-38)

Zozo Championship: Rickie Fowler (T-44)

Buttefield Bermuda Championship: Matt Fitzpatrick (T-30)

World Wide Technology Championship: Abraham Ancer (T-7)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open: Talor Gooch (60th)

The RSM Classic: Russell Henley (T-22)

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Sungjae Im (T-8)

Sony Open in Hawaii: Kevin Kisner (T-3)

The American Express: Adam Hadwin (T-25)

Farmers Insurance Open: Will Zalatoris