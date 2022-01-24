2022 Farmers Insurance Open expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 Farmers Insurance Open is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the tournament at a rotation hosted by Torrey Pines Golf Courses near San Diego, Calif.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2022 Farmers Insurance Open rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 Farmers Insurance Open preview

The Farmers Insurance Open is the unofficial start of the year, with the strongest field of 2022 to date at Torrey Pines. This field packs a punch, and it's finally overtaken the Middle East swing, which had clout last decade in luring players away from the PGA Tour's West Coast Swing. Now? Not so much.

Take a look at my top 10 for this week.

2022 Farmers Insurance Open rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Jon Rahm: Rahm was annoyed by the setup at the AmEx. Well, he gets close to the opposite of that this week. He loves Torrey.

2. Bryson DeChambeau: DeChambeau had an epic meltdown in the US Open at Torrey last year, and I get the sense he wants to make up for that.

3. Hideki Matsuyama: Matsuyama won last time out, has two wins on the season and a solid track record at Torrey Pines. Good enough for me.

4. Justin Thomas: Thomas isn't a big Torrey guy, but he's still a huge player in the field and should do well.

5. Tony Finau: Top-5 Tony is an even bigger horse-for-course pick here than at the AmEx, and he's playing well enough.

6. Will Zalatoris: Zalatoris seemed to tire out a bit at the end of last year, but he opens the year with a T-6 and looked good doing it.

7. Dustin Johnson: Johnson didn't win in 2021. That's a down year for him. Still, he's freaking Dustin Johnson.

8. Sam Burns: Burns should probably be higher, coming off a great run at the Tournament of Champions. He could easily win here.

9. Marc Leishman: Leishman played well enough in Hawaii, and he's got a great, great track record at Torrey Pines.

10. Xander Schauffele: Schauffele is playing well dating back to last fall, and he was runner-up here last year.