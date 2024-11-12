2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Expert picks, PGA Tour field rankings and fantasy golf tips
2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Expert picks, PGA Tour field rankings and fantasy golf tips

November 12, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 27: Nico Echavarria of Colombia poses with the trophy after the award ceremony following the final round of the Zozo Championship 2024 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 27, 2024 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)


The 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship is the PGA Tour-sanctioned event this week, and we're back with our PGA Tour field rankings and expert picks for the tournament at El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're playing in a fantasy golf leagues, betting on golf, or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top PGA Tour golfers to watch this week from our 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship rankings.

2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Tournament preview

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is this week, and the PGA Tour continues the FedEx Cup Fall with a trip to Bermuda. We have just a few top-50 players this week, which is the next-to-last event of the fall schedule.

2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Tournament rankings: Top 10 players

1. Lucas Glover: Glover has been spectacular this fall, and he took a break after Utah so he could get ready for a stretch run.

2. Seamus Power: Power is the best horse-for-course play this week, and he's been solid for months now.

3. Nico Echavarria: Echavarria is looking to close out the season strongly, and he continues to play great golf.

4. Mackenzie Hughes: Hughes didn't have his best year in 2024, but he is clearly a better player than a lot of the field.

5. Doug Ghim: Ghim was T-20 in Mexico, and he had a great run in Vegas on a tight golf course.

6. Patrick Rodgers: If there's a second-best HFC play this week, it's Rodgers, and that's on the back of two top-3s in the last three years.

7. Andrew Putnam: Putnam played well at the Zozo, which may be a better indicator of success (along with Vegas) here than any other fall course.

8. Daniel Berger: Berger has found his way into the top 125, and he's also seemingly found his game and confidence.

9. Justin Lower: Lower was joint runner-up in Mexico, but he's been erratic all fall.

10. Carson Young: Young had a close call in Mexico, and he's been in good form for about a month running.

About the author

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.