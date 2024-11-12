2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Expert picks, PGA Tour field rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship is the PGA Tour-sanctioned event this week, and we're back with our PGA Tour field rankings and expert picks for the tournament at El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're playing in a fantasy golf leagues, betting on golf, or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top PGA Tour golfers to watch this week from our 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship rankings.

FALL GNN MEMBERSHIP SPECIAL: Join now and get 2 years for the price of 18 months OR 3 years for the price of 2 years! Access all our winning tools and analysis, as well as two annual gifts!

GNN Members-Only Tools

LISTEN TO GOLF NEWS NET RADIO 24/7 FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Tournament preview

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is this week, and the PGA Tour continues the FedEx Cup Fall with a trip to Bermuda. We have just a few top-50 players this week, which is the next-to-last event of the fall schedule.

2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Tournament rankings: Top 10 players

1. Lucas Glover: Glover has been spectacular this fall, and he took a break after Utah so he could get ready for a stretch run.

2. Seamus Power: Power is the best horse-for-course play this week, and he's been solid for months now.

3. Nico Echavarria: Echavarria is looking to close out the season strongly, and he continues to play great golf.

4. Mackenzie Hughes: Hughes didn't have his best year in 2024, but he is clearly a better player than a lot of the field.

5. Doug Ghim: Ghim was T-20 in Mexico, and he had a great run in Vegas on a tight golf course.

6. Patrick Rodgers: If there's a second-best HFC play this week, it's Rodgers, and that's on the back of two top-3s in the last three years.

7. Andrew Putnam: Putnam played well at the Zozo, which may be a better indicator of success (along with Vegas) here than any other fall course.

8. Daniel Berger: Berger has found his way into the top 125, and he's also seemingly found his game and confidence.

9. Justin Lower: Lower was joint runner-up in Mexico, but he's been erratic all fall.

10. Carson Young: Young had a close call in Mexico, and he's been in good form for about a month running.