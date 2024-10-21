2024 Zozo Championship: Expert picks, PGA Tour field rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 Zozo Championship is the PGA Tour-sanctioned event this week, and we're back with our PGA Tour field rankings and expert picks for the tournament at Accordia Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're playing in a fantasy golf leagues, betting on golf, or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top PGA Tour golfers to watch this week from our 2024 Zozo Championship rankings.

2024 Zozo Championship Tournament preview

The Zozo Championship is this week, and the PGA Tour continues the FedEx Cup Fall with a trip to Japan. This event has had some high-quality winners, and Xander Schauffele is competing this week.

2024 Zozo Championship Tournament rankings: Top 10 players

1. Xander Schauffele: The world No. 2 is in this event, which he typically plays, and it'll be interesting to see what kind of rust there is from the Presidents Cup.

2. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa is defending champion, and he put together a tremendous 2024 campaign. Where his game is post-PC is unclear.

3. Hideki Matsuyama: Hideki is a past winner here, and he played some great golf in Montreal. Now, how does that translate this week?

4. Justin Thomas: JT may have gotten riled up about not being on the Presidents Cup team and could be out to get himself on the right track to the Ryder Cup team.

5. Sahith Theegala: JT could easily be way worse in this listing, but Sahith feels right in the 4 or 5 slot. He should love the creativity required here.

6. Sungjae Im: There's a significant ballstriking component to this course -- just look at the winners. So Sungjae could find himself very comfortable this week.

7. Min Woo Lee: MWL finished T-9 on the Asian Tour stop in China, and he's been playing some otherwise decent golf since late summer.

8. Kurt Kitayama: Kitayama got himself in position to win in Vegas then stalled out. Three of his last four starts have resulted in a top-25 finish.

9. Shugo Imahira: Throwing in a curveball here! Imahira just wonn the Japan Open in dramatic fashion, and he's been tremendous in Japan of late.

10. Max Homa: Homa has faced a tough year, especially in the back half. This week should be quite comfortable, though. Maybe a good place for him.