2024 Zozo Championship field: PGA Tour players, rankings
CMC PGA Tour

2024 Zozo Championship field: PGA Tour players, rankings

October 20, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of Xander Schauffele LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 19: Xander Schauffele of the United States poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the final round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 19, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)


The 2024 Zozo Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup Fall event, played at Accordia Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, from October 24-27, 2024.

The Zozo Championship field is headlined by the likes of Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa and more.

FALL GNN MEMBERSHIP SPECIAL: Join now and get a monthly shout-out on Golf News Net TV!

This is set to be a 78-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fifth tournament of the FedEx Cup Fall on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

GOLF NEWS NET RADIO

FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour continuing the FedEx Cup Fall series to determine the top 125 players in the standings who keep their PGA Tour cards for 2025.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Zozo Championship alternate list is based off of players who have the next-best status to get in the event. Carson Young and Taylor Montgomery are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for an $8.5 million purse, with eight of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Zozo Championship field

PLAYER
Zac Blair
Eric Cole
Joel Dahmen
Nico Echavarria
Patrick Fishburn
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox
Doug Ghim
Chris Gotterup
Max Greyserman
Ben Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Harry Hall
Takahiro Hataji
Kensei Hirata
Ryo Hisatsune
Lee Hodges
Rico Hoey
Charley Hoffman
Tom Hoge
Max Homa
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Sungjae Im
Shugo Imahira
Ryo Ishikawa
Hiroshi Iwata
Takumi Kanaya
Naoyuki Kataoka
Yuto Katsuragawa
Chan Kim
S.H. Kim
Si Woo Kim
Ryosuke Kinoshita
Kurt Kitayama
Satoshi Kodaira
Ben Kohles
Matt Kuchar
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
Min Woo Lee
Luke List
Justin Lower
Hideki Matsuyama
Maverick McNealy
Mac Meissner
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Andrew Novak
Takashi Ogiso
Kaito Onishi
C.T. Pan
Victor Perez
Chandler Phillips
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Chad Ramey
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Xander Schauffele
Adam Schenk
Taisei Shimizu
Ben Silverman
David Skinns
J.J. Spaun
Sam Stevens
Yuta Sugiura
Adam Svensson
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Brendon Todd
Sami Valimaki
Jhonattan Vegas
Gary Woodland
Ren Yonezaw
Kevin Yu
Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2024 Zozo Championship field

RANK PLAYER
2 Xander Schauffele
4 Collin Morikawa
7 Hideki Matsuyama
12 Sahith Theegala
22 Sungjae Im
26 Max Homa
33 Justin Thomas
41 Min Woo Lee

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.