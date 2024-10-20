2024 Zozo Championship field: PGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 Zozo Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup Fall event, played at Accordia Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, from October 24-27, 2024.

The Zozo Championship field is headlined by the likes of Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa and more.

This is set to be a 78-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fifth tournament of the FedEx Cup Fall on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour continuing the FedEx Cup Fall series to determine the top 125 players in the standings who keep their PGA Tour cards for 2025.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Zozo Championship alternate list is based off of players who have the next-best status to get in the event. Carson Young and Taylor Montgomery are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for an $8.5 million purse, with eight of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Zozo Championship field

Top 50 players in 2024 Zozo Championship field