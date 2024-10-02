2024 Sanderson Farms Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

Each week, we offer PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We continue our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks this week with the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship, concluding at the 2024 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Sanderson Farms Championship, with the Country Club of Jackson hosting once again. This event really favors few players, as there aren't a lot of players who you'd consider a horse-for-course. However, there are several players in good form worth considering.

It's also worth noting that most leagues these days don't consider the fall events. So, if you're in a league where this matters, you may be just picking for the fall, or you may be picking to add on to the prior season or to start a new season. Keep that in mind considering my picks, which aren't for any specific league (unlike the FedEx Cup season).

2024 Sanderson Farms Championship One and Done picks

Beau Hossler: Hossler has enjoyed a great year, and his game should line up well with Country Club of Jackson.

Lucas Glover: Glover has a good track record at this tournament, and he was inside the top 15 at the Procore Championship.

Nick Dunlap: Dunlap won twice in the calendar year already, and he comes back close to home for an event he should love.

Eric Cole: Cole has been brilliant since June, with no missed cuts and plenty of top-20 finishes -- until that missed cut at the Procore.

My pick this week is Nick Dunlap.