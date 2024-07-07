2024 Genesis Scottish Open field: PGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 Genesis Scottish Open field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, from July 11-14, 2024.

The Genesis Scottish Open field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Tom Kim and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 31st tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour stopping in Scotland with a co-sanctioned DP World Tour event before The Open.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Genesis Scottish Open alternate list is based off of players who have the next-best status to get in the evnet, with Taylor Montgomery and Michael Kim being the first two names on the list.

The field will be playing for an $9 million million purse, with 33 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Genesis Scottish Open field

Top 50 players in 2024 Genesis Scottish Open field