2024 Genesis Scottish Open field: PGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 Genesis Scottish Open field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, from July 11-14, 2024.
The Genesis Scottish Open field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Tom Kim and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 31st tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour stopping in Scotland with a co-sanctioned DP World Tour event before The Open.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
The Genesis Scottish Open alternate list is based off of players who have the next-best status to get in the evnet, with Taylor Montgomery and Michael Kim being the first two names on the list.
The field will be playing for an $9 million million purse, with 33 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2024 Genesis Scottish Open field
|PLAYER
|Ludvig Åberg
|Byeong Hun An
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Marcus Armitage
|Adri Arnaus
|Nick Bachem
|Matthew Baldwin
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|
|Alexander Björk
|Dan Bradbury
|Daniel Brown
|Jorge Campillo
|Laurie Canter
|Stewart Cink
|Wyndham Clark
|Todd Clements
|
|Aaron Cockerill
|Eric Cole
|Corey Conners
|Ugo Coussaud
|Sean Crocker
|Jens Dantorp
|Cam Davis
|Louis de Jager
|Thomas Detry
|Luke Donald
|Nico Echavarria
|Austin Eckroat
|Nacho Elvira
|Harris English
|Ewen Ferguson
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Grant Forrest
|Simon Forsström
|Rickie Fowler
|Ryan Fox
|Dylan Frittelli
|Brice Garnett
|Daniel Gavins
|Doug Ghim
|Lucas Glover
|Chris Gotterup
|Max Greyserman
|Ben Griffin
|Emiliano Grillo
|Julien Guerrier
|Jordan Gumberg
|Adam Hadwin
|Jeong Woo Ham
|Brian Harman
|Padraig Harrington
|Calum Hill
|Daniel Hillier
|Ryo Hisatsune
|Lee Hodges
|Charley Hoffman
|Tom Hoge
|Nicolai Højgaard
|Rasmus Højgaard
|Max Homa
|Billy Horschel
|Rikuya Hoshino
|Beau Hossler
|Viktor Hovland
|Mark Hubbard
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Sungjae Im
|Scott Jamieson
|Matthew Jordan
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|Masahiro Kawamura
|Maximilian Kieffer
|Si Woo Kim
|Tom Kim
|Kurt Kitayama
|Ben Kohles
|Romain Langasque
|Pablo Larrazabal
|David Law
|Thriston Lawrence
|Junghwan Lee
|K.H. Lee
|Min Woo Lee
|Haotong Li
|Luke List
|Hurly Long
|Justin Lower
|Joost Luiten
|Robert MacIntyre
|Matteo Manassero
|Richard Mansell
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Denny McCarthy
|Rory McIlroy
|Tom McKibbin
|Guido Migliozzi
|Keith Mitchell
|Francesco Molinari
|Taylor Moore
|Collin Morikawa
|Keita Nakajima
|Alex Noren
|Niklas Norgaard
|Vincent Norrman
|Andrew Novak
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Adrian Otaegui
|Sanghyun Park
|Yannik Paul
|Matthieu Pavon
|Victor Perez
|Chandler Phillips
|Seamus Power
|Andrew Putnam
|Aaron Rai
|Richie Ramsay
|Davis Riley
|Justin Rose
|Antoine Rozner
|Cole Rueck
|Xander Schauffele
|Matti Schmid
|Adam Scott
|Jason Scrivener
|Shubhankar Sharma
|Callum Shinkwin
|Marcel Siem
|Jordan Smith
|Sebastian Soderberg
|Matthew Southgate
|Jordan Spieth
|Sam Stevens
|Sepp Straka
|Ockie Strydom
|Jesper Svensson
|Connor Syme
|Nick Taylor
|Sahith Theegala
|Justin Thomas
|Davis Thompson
|Brendon Todd
|Sami Valimaki
|Darius Van Driel
|Erik van Rooyen
|Matt Wallace
|Dale Whitnell
|Oliver Wilson
|Jeff Winther
|Gary Woodland
|Ashun Wu
|Kevin Yu
|Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2024 Genesis Scottish Open field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|2
|Rory McIlroy
|3
|Xander Schauffele
|4
|Wyndham Clark
|5
|Ludvig Åberg
|6
|Collin Morikawa
|7
|Viktor Hovland
|11
|Tommy Fleetwood
|12
|Brian Harman
|13
|Hideki Matsuyama
|14
|Sahith Theegala
|15
|Max Homa
|17
|Tom Kim
|20
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|21
|Matthieu Pavon
|24
|Sepp Straka
|26
|Justin Thomas
|29
|Sungjae Im
|30
|Byeong Hun An
|31
|Min Woo Lee
|32
|Jordan Spieth
|34
|Denny McCarthy
|36
|Nick Taylor
|37
|Corey Conners
|38
|Cam Davis
|39
|Adam Hadwin
|40
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|41
|Lucas Glover
|43
|Will Zalatoris
|44
|Nicolai Højgaard
|45
|Robert MacIntyre
|47
|Si Woo Kim
|48
|Tom Hoge
|50
|Thomas Detry