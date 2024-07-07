2024 Genesis Scottish Open field: PGA Tour players, rankings
2024 Genesis Scottish Open field: PGA Tour players, rankings

July 7, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Rory McIlroy DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
The 2024 Genesis Scottish Open field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, from July 11-14, 2024.

The Genesis Scottish Open field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Tom Kim and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 31st tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour stopping in Scotland with a co-sanctioned DP World Tour event before The Open.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Genesis Scottish Open alternate list is based off of players who have the next-best status to get in the evnet, with Taylor Montgomery and Michael Kim being the first two names on the list.

The field will be playing for an $9 million million purse, with 33 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Genesis Scottish Open field

PLAYER
Ludvig Åberg
Byeong Hun An
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Marcus Armitage
Adri Arnaus
Nick Bachem
Matthew Baldwin
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Alexander Björk
Dan Bradbury
Daniel Brown
Jorge Campillo
Laurie Canter
Stewart Cink
Wyndham Clark
Todd Clements
Aaron Cockerill
Eric Cole
Corey Conners
Ugo Coussaud
Sean Crocker
Jens Dantorp
Cam Davis
Louis de Jager
Thomas Detry
Luke Donald
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Nacho Elvira
Harris English
Ewen Ferguson
Alex Fitzpatrick
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Grant Forrest
Simon Forsström
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox
Dylan Frittelli
Brice Garnett
Daniel Gavins
Doug Ghim
Lucas Glover
Chris Gotterup
Max Greyserman
Ben Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Julien Guerrier
Jordan Gumberg
Adam Hadwin
Jeong Woo Ham
Brian Harman
Padraig Harrington
Calum Hill
Daniel Hillier
Ryo Hisatsune
Lee Hodges
Charley Hoffman
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Højgaard
Rasmus Højgaard
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Rikuya Hoshino
Beau Hossler
Viktor Hovland
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Scott Jamieson
Matthew Jordan
Yuto Katsuragawa
Masahiro Kawamura
Maximilian Kieffer
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Kurt Kitayama
Ben Kohles
Romain Langasque
Pablo Larrazabal
David Law
Thriston Lawrence
Junghwan Lee
K.H. Lee
Min Woo Lee
Haotong Li
Luke List
Hurly Long
Justin Lower
Joost Luiten
Robert MacIntyre
Matteo Manassero
Richard Mansell
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Rory McIlroy
Tom McKibbin
Guido Migliozzi
Keith Mitchell
Francesco Molinari
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Keita Nakajima
Alex Noren
Niklas Norgaard
Vincent Norrman
Andrew Novak
Thorbjørn Olesen
Adrian Otaegui
Sanghyun Park
Yannik Paul
Matthieu Pavon
Victor Perez
Chandler Phillips
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Aaron Rai
Richie Ramsay
Davis Riley
Justin Rose
Antoine Rozner
Cole Rueck
Xander Schauffele
Matti Schmid
Adam Scott
Jason Scrivener
Shubhankar Sharma
Callum Shinkwin
Marcel Siem
Jordan Smith
Sebastian Soderberg
Matthew Southgate
Jordan Spieth
Sam Stevens
Sepp Straka
Ockie Strydom
Jesper Svensson
Connor Syme
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Davis Thompson
Brendon Todd
Sami Valimaki
Darius Van Driel
Erik van Rooyen
Matt Wallace
Dale Whitnell
Oliver Wilson
Jeff Winther
Gary Woodland
Ashun Wu
Kevin Yu
Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2024 Genesis Scottish Open field

RANK PLAYER
2 Rory McIlroy
3 Xander Schauffele
4 Wyndham Clark
5 Ludvig Åberg
6 Collin Morikawa
7 Viktor Hovland
11 Tommy Fleetwood
12 Brian Harman
13 Hideki Matsuyama
14 Sahith Theegala
15 Max Homa
17 Tom Kim
20 Matt Fitzpatrick
21 Matthieu Pavon
24 Sepp Straka
26 Justin Thomas
29 Sungjae Im
30 Byeong Hun An
31 Min Woo Lee
32 Jordan Spieth
34 Denny McCarthy
36 Nick Taylor
37 Corey Conners
38 Cam Davis
39 Adam Hadwin
40 Christiaan Bezuidenhout
41 Lucas Glover
43 Will Zalatoris
44 Nicolai Højgaard
45 Robert MacIntyre
47 Si Woo Kim
48 Tom Hoge
50 Thomas Detry

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net.

