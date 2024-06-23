2024 Travelers Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Travelers Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Scottie Scheffler, who earns his sixth PGA Tour win of the season with a playoff victory at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Scheffler won the tournament in a playoff over Tom Kim after both players finished regulation tied on 22-under 258. Scheffler two-putted for par on the par-4 18th after finding the green and Kim wound up with a fried-egg lie in the guarding greenside bunker.

On the 72nd hole, protestors ran onto the green and delayed the final hole as the players were preparing to play their final shots of the week. The protestors were apprehended, subdued and arrested before Kim made a 10-foot birdie putt to force extra holes with Scheffler.

Tom Hoge and Sungjae Im finished in a tie for third place, two shots out of the playoff.

Scheffler won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

Travelers Championship recap notes

Scheffler earned 66 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Scheffler earned 700 FedEx Cup points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the Signature level for this event.

A total of 70 (of 71) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was not made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

2024 Travelers Championship final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details