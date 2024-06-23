2024 Travelers Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Travelers Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Scottie Scheffler, who earns his sixth PGA Tour win of the season with a playoff victory at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
Scheffler won the tournament in a playoff over Tom Kim after both players finished regulation tied on 22-under 258. Scheffler two-putted for par on the par-4 18th after finding the green and Kim wound up with a fried-egg lie in the guarding greenside bunker.
On the 72nd hole, protestors ran onto the green and delayed the final hole as the players were preparing to play their final shots of the week. The protestors were apprehended, subdued and arrested before Kim made a 10-foot birdie putt to force extra holes with Scheffler.
Tom Hoge and Sungjae Im finished in a tie for third place, two shots out of the playoff.
Scheffler won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.
Travelers Championship recap notes
Scheffler earned 66 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.
Scheffler earned 700 FedEx Cup points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the Signature level for this event.
A total of 70 (of 71) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was not made in this event.
The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
2024 Travelers Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|-22
|65
|64
|64
|65
|258
|$3,600,000
|2
|Tom Kim
|-22
|62
|65
|65
|66
|258
|$2,160,000
|T3
|Tom Hoge
|-20
|69
|63
|66
|62
|260
|$1,160,000
|T3
|Sungjae Im
|-20
|67
|64
|63
|66
|260
|$1,160,000
|T5
|Patrick Cantlay
|-18
|68
|65
|64
|65
|262
|$702,500
|T5
|Tony Finau
|-18
|65
|67
|64
|66
|262
|$702,500
|T5
|Justin Thomas
|-18
|68
|63
|65
|66
|262
|$702,500
|T5
|Akshay Bhatia
|-18
|64
|65
|64
|69
|262
|$702,500
|T9
|Brian Harman
|-17
|67
|69
|65
|62
|263
|$520,000
|T9
|Wyndham Clark
|-17
|66
|68
|66
|63
|263
|$520,000
|T9
|Cameron Young
|-17
|72
|66
|59
|66
|263
|$520,000
|T9
|Shane Lowry
|-17
|69
|62
|65
|67
|263
|$520,000
|T13
|Collin Morikawa
|-16
|66
|63
|66
|69
|264
|$400,000
|T13
|Xander Schauffele
|-16
|65
|65
|64
|70
|264
|$400,000
|15
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-15
|67
|67
|66
|65
|265
|$360,000
|T16
|Patrick Rodgers
|-14
|65
|68
|67
|66
|266
|$310,000
|T16
|Matthieu Pavon
|-14
|71
|65
|62
|68
|266
|$310,000
|T16
|Adam Svensson
|-14
|71
|64
|63
|68
|266
|$310,000
|T16
|Robert MacIntyre
|-14
|70
|62
|66
|68
|266
|$310,000
|T20
|Séamus Power
|-13
|67
|70
|67
|63
|267
|$241,333
|T20
|Viktor Hovland
|-13
|68
|70
|64
|65
|267
|$241,333
|T20
|Rickie Fowler
|-13
|64
|69
|69
|65
|267
|$241,333
|T23
|Sepp Straka
|-12
|69
|70
|68
|61
|268
|$183,500
|T23
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|-12
|66
|70
|68
|64
|268
|$183,500
|T23
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-12
|66
|69
|69
|64
|268
|$183,500
|T23
|Taylor Pendrith
|-12
|65
|68
|66
|69
|268
|$183,500
|T27
|Corey Conners
|-11
|67
|70
|66
|66
|269
|$144,000
|T27
|Adam Hadwin
|-11
|69
|69
|64
|67
|269
|$144,000
|T27
|Austin Eckroat
|-11
|70
|67
|65
|67
|269
|$144,000
|T27
|Ludvig Åberg
|-11
|67
|69
|62
|71
|269
|$144,000
|T31
|Lee Hodges
|-10
|68
|69
|68
|65
|270
|$117,600
|T31
|Kurt Kitayama
|-10
|64
|70
|70
|66
|270
|$117,600
|T31
|Stephan Jaeger
|-10
|71
|67
|65
|67
|270
|$117,600
|T31
|Denny McCarthy
|-10
|67
|67
|69
|67
|270
|$117,600
|T31
|Si Woo Kim
|-10
|69
|67
|65
|69
|270
|$117,600
|T36
|Mackenzie Hughes
|-9
|65
|72
|69
|65
|271
|$97,333
|T36
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-9
|74
|65
|63
|69
|271
|$97,333
|T36
|Brendon Todd
|-9
|69
|65
|67
|70
|271
|$97,333
|T39
|Adam Scott
|-8
|74
|67
|67
|64
|272
|$85,000
|T39
|Keegan Bradley
|-8
|69
|67
|70
|66
|272
|$85,000
|T39
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|-8
|72
|64
|66
|70
|272
|$85,000
|T42
|Nick Taylor
|-7
|68
|73
|65
|67
|273
|$75,000
|T42
|Will Zalatoris
|-7
|64
|72
|68
|69
|273
|$75,000
|T44
|Victor Perez
|-6
|68
|70
|71
|65
|274
|$63,000
|T44
|Andrew Putnam
|-6
|71
|71
|66
|66
|274
|$63,000
|T44
|Lucas Glover
|-6
|70
|67
|71
|66
|274
|$63,000
|T44
|Jason Day
|-6
|71
|70
|64
|69
|274
|$63,000
|T48
|Eric Cole
|-5
|69
|75
|66
|65
|275
|$49,286
|T48
|Russell Henley
|-5
|70
|73
|67
|65
|275
|$49,286
|T48
|Davis Riley
|-5
|71
|71
|67
|66
|275
|$49,286
|T48
|Webb Simpson
|-5
|72
|64
|69
|70
|275
|$49,286
|T48
|Cam Davis
|-5
|65
|71
|69
|70
|275
|$49,286
|T48
|Jake Knapp
|-5
|70
|70
|64
|71
|275
|$49,286
|T48
|Sahith Theegala
|-5
|69
|67
|67
|72
|275
|$49,286
|T55
|Adam Schenk
|-4
|74
|69
|69
|64
|276
|$44,750
|T55
|Billy Horschel
|-4
|72
|67
|70
|67
|276
|$44,750
|T55
|Emiliano Grillo
|-4
|69
|71
|68
|68
|276
|$44,750
|T55
|Thomas Detry
|-4
|69
|68
|69
|70
|276
|$44,750
|T55
|J.T. Poston
|-4
|66
|71
|69
|70
|276
|$44,750
|T55
|Sam Burns
|-4
|67
|68
|69
|72
|276
|$44,750
|T61
|Max Homa
|-3
|70
|71
|70
|66
|277
|$42,750
|T61
|Chris Gotterup
|-3
|75
|65
|68
|69
|277
|$42,750
|T63
|Harris English
|-2
|70
|68
|72
|68
|278
|$41,500
|T63
|Jordan Spieth
|-2
|70
|68
|72
|68
|278
|$41,500
|T63
|Chris Kirk
|-2
|71
|70
|68
|69
|278
|$41,500
|66
|Nick Dunlap
|-1
|68
|70
|73
|68
|279
|$40,500
|67
|Ben Griffin
|E
|71
|71
|67
|71
|280
|$40,000
|T68
|Justin Rose
|1
|72
|75
|65
|69
|281
|$39,250
|T68
|Taylor Moore
|1
|70
|68
|72
|71
|281
|$39,250
|70
|Peter Malnati
|3
|73
|68
|73
|69
|283
|$38,500