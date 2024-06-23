2024 Travelers Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2024 Travelers Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

June 23, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The 2024 Travelers Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Scottie Scheffler, who earns his sixth PGA Tour win of the season with a playoff victory at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Scheffler won the tournament in a playoff over Tom Kim after both players finished regulation tied on 22-under 258. Scheffler two-putted for par on the par-4 18th after finding the green and Kim wound up with a fried-egg lie in the guarding greenside bunker.

On the 72nd hole, protestors ran onto the green and delayed the final hole as the players were preparing to play their final shots of the week. The protestors were apprehended, subdued and arrested before Kim made a 10-foot birdie putt to force extra holes with Scheffler.

Tom Hoge and Sungjae Im finished in a tie for third place, two shots out of the playoff.

Scheffler won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

Travelers Championship recap notes

Scheffler earned 66 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Scheffler earned 700 FedEx Cup points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the Signature level for this event.

A total of 70 (of 71) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was not made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

2024 Travelers Championship final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Scottie Scheffler -22 65 64 64 65 258 $3,600,000
2 Tom Kim -22 62 65 65 66 258 $2,160,000
T3 Tom Hoge -20 69 63 66 62 260 $1,160,000
T3 Sungjae Im -20 67 64 63 66 260 $1,160,000
T5 Patrick Cantlay -18 68 65 64 65 262 $702,500
T5 Tony Finau -18 65 67 64 66 262 $702,500
T5 Justin Thomas -18 68 63 65 66 262 $702,500
T5 Akshay Bhatia -18 64 65 64 69 262 $702,500
T9 Brian Harman -17 67 69 65 62 263 $520,000
T9 Wyndham Clark -17 66 68 66 63 263 $520,000
T9 Cameron Young -17 72 66 59 66 263 $520,000
T9 Shane Lowry -17 69 62 65 67 263 $520,000
T13 Collin Morikawa -16 66 63 66 69 264 $400,000
T13 Xander Schauffele -16 65 65 64 70 264 $400,000
15 Tommy Fleetwood -15 67 67 66 65 265 $360,000
T16 Patrick Rodgers -14 65 68 67 66 266 $310,000
T16 Matthieu Pavon -14 71 65 62 68 266 $310,000
T16 Adam Svensson -14 71 64 63 68 266 $310,000
T16 Robert MacIntyre -14 70 62 66 68 266 $310,000
T20 Séamus Power -13 67 70 67 63 267 $241,333
T20 Viktor Hovland -13 68 70 64 65 267 $241,333
T20 Rickie Fowler -13 64 69 69 65 267 $241,333
T23 Sepp Straka -12 69 70 68 61 268 $183,500
T23 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -12 66 70 68 64 268 $183,500
T23 Hideki Matsuyama -12 66 69 69 64 268 $183,500
T23 Taylor Pendrith -12 65 68 66 69 268 $183,500
T27 Corey Conners -11 67 70 66 66 269 $144,000
T27 Adam Hadwin -11 69 69 64 67 269 $144,000
T27 Austin Eckroat -11 70 67 65 67 269 $144,000
T27 Ludvig Åberg -11 67 69 62 71 269 $144,000
T31 Lee Hodges -10 68 69 68 65 270 $117,600
T31 Kurt Kitayama -10 64 70 70 66 270 $117,600
T31 Stephan Jaeger -10 71 67 65 67 270 $117,600
T31 Denny McCarthy -10 67 67 69 67 270 $117,600
T31 Si Woo Kim -10 69 67 65 69 270 $117,600
T36 Mackenzie Hughes -9 65 72 69 65 271 $97,333
T36 Matt Fitzpatrick -9 74 65 63 69 271 $97,333
T36 Brendon Todd -9 69 65 67 70 271 $97,333
T39 Adam Scott -8 74 67 67 64 272 $85,000
T39 Keegan Bradley -8 69 67 70 66 272 $85,000
T39 Michael Thorbjornsen -8 72 64 66 70 272 $85,000
T42 Nick Taylor -7 68 73 65 67 273 $75,000
T42 Will Zalatoris -7 64 72 68 69 273 $75,000
T44 Victor Perez -6 68 70 71 65 274 $63,000
T44 Andrew Putnam -6 71 71 66 66 274 $63,000
T44 Lucas Glover -6 70 67 71 66 274 $63,000
T44 Jason Day -6 71 70 64 69 274 $63,000
T48 Eric Cole -5 69 75 66 65 275 $49,286
T48 Russell Henley -5 70 73 67 65 275 $49,286
T48 Davis Riley -5 71 71 67 66 275 $49,286
T48 Webb Simpson -5 72 64 69 70 275 $49,286
T48 Cam Davis -5 65 71 69 70 275 $49,286
T48 Jake Knapp -5 70 70 64 71 275 $49,286
T48 Sahith Theegala -5 69 67 67 72 275 $49,286
T55 Adam Schenk -4 74 69 69 64 276 $44,750
T55 Billy Horschel -4 72 67 70 67 276 $44,750
T55 Emiliano Grillo -4 69 71 68 68 276 $44,750
T55 Thomas Detry -4 69 68 69 70 276 $44,750
T55 J.T. Poston -4 66 71 69 70 276 $44,750
T55 Sam Burns -4 67 68 69 72 276 $44,750
T61 Max Homa -3 70 71 70 66 277 $42,750
T61 Chris Gotterup -3 75 65 68 69 277 $42,750
T63 Harris English -2 70 68 72 68 278 $41,500
T63 Jordan Spieth -2 70 68 72 68 278 $41,500
T63 Chris Kirk -2 71 70 68 69 278 $41,500
66 Nick Dunlap -1 68 70 73 68 279 $40,500
67 Ben Griffin E 71 71 67 71 280 $40,000
T68 Justin Rose 1 72 75 65 69 281 $39,250
T68 Taylor Moore 1 70 68 72 71 281 $39,250
70 Peter Malnati 3 73 68 73 69 283 $38,500

